GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Telec Networks Ltd
Notice ID: 10956167

Telec Networks Ltd of 7 East Road, Grimsby DN31 2TP is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre at Telec Networks Ltd, Summer Road, Walsham Le Willows IP31 3AJ.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

