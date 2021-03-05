Harwich Treadwheel Crane Proposed Advertisement for suitable contractors:

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10888983

On behalf of Tendring District Council enquiries from Contractors, competent in conservation work on heavy timber framed buildings and underpinning foundation work are invited with regard to extensive repairs to The Harwich Treadwheel Crane, St. Helen’s Green, Harwich Essex. The estimated cost of the works is approx. £90,000.00 and is to be completed within a 16week period with a start date no later than June 2021. Only resourceful Contractors able to prove their competence in this type of work and currently employing apprentices in the main trade areas will be invited to Tender. Enquiries for inclusion on the Tender list should be sent by email to philchatfield2015@outlook.com not later than the 22nd March 2021.