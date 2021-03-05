News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

Harwich Treadwheel Crane Proposed Advertisement for suitable contractors:

Tendring District Council
Notice ID: 10888983

On behalf of Tendring District Council enquiries from Contractors, competent in conservation work on heavy timber framed buildings and underpinning foundation work are invited with regard to extensive repairs to The Harwich Treadwheel Crane, St. Helen’s Green, Harwich Essex. The estimated cost of the works is approx. £90,000.00 and is to be completed within a 16week period with a start date no later than June 2021. Only resourceful Contractors able to prove their competence in this type of work and currently employing apprentices in the main trade areas will be invited to Tender. Enquiries for inclusion on the Tender list should be sent by email to philchatfield2015@outlook.com not later than the 22nd March 2021.

Most Read

Paul Cook is the new manager of Ipswich Town

Football

Cook's first Ipswich Town press conference

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police investigate the scene of a three vehicle collision on the A12 near Frostenden. Picture:Sara

Man dies following collision on A12

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
McCarthy's Country Store Ltd was prosecuted by Mid Suffolk District Council over food hygiene offences

Mouldy scone leads to bakery firm being fined £9k for hygiene breaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The newly installed collision beams at Coddenham Road Bridge in Needham Market, which has been named 'Suffolk's most bashed bridge'.

New collision beams 'catching drivers out' at Suffolk's 'most bashed'...

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon