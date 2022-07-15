MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MANNINGTREE FLOOD DEFENCE EMBANKMENT PROTECTION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11176017

Notice is hereby given that Mr Robert Gooch, Taziker Industrial Limited, Unit 9-10, Hill Farm, Ford End, Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 1LH, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake a temporary repair of the breached sea defence walls.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www. gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/ fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'Public Representation? section of case reference MLA/2022/00221;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org. uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 13/07/2022

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

