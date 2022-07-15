News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MANNINGTREE FLOOD DEFENCE EMBANKMENT PROTECTION

The Environment Partnership
Notice ID: 11176017

Notice is hereby given that Mr Robert Gooch, Taziker Industrial Limited, Unit 9-10, Hill Farm, Ford End, Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 1LH, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake a temporary repair of the breached sea defence walls.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www. gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/ fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'Public Representation? section of case reference MLA/2022/00221;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org. uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 13/07/2022

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive. 
 

Most Read

The cordon in place in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police cordon in place after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up from James Norwood at his last game before leaving the club.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Barnsley closing in on ex-Town striker Norwood

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Portsmouth's George Hirst during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park, High Wycombe. Picture d

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Town target Hirst not in Foxes' pre-season training camp squad

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Damson & Wilde

Food Reviews | Review

Trying the food at one of Suffolk's most-anticipated new restaurants

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon