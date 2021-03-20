News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Application for a Premises Licence

The Moloko Ltd
Notice ID: 10899398

Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant: Zoe Cutting

Name of Premises: The Moloko Ltd

Address of Premises: 8 Lion Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1DQ

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich. The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Sale of alcohol: Monday to Thursday 11:00 to 23:00 Friday and Saturday 11:00 to 02:00 Sunday 11:00 to 23:00 Provision of regulated entertainment: Friday and Saturday 19:00 to 02:00 Sunday 15:00 to 22:00 Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 9/03/2021 Closing Date: 6/04/2021 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000. 
 

