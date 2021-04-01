News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Application for a Premises Licence

Virtual Wine Nights Ltd
Notice ID: 10906353

Name of Applicant Virtual Wine Nights Ltd
Name of Premises Virtual Wine Nights Ltd
Postal Address of Premises Oakholt, Norwich Road, Barham, Ipswich IP6 0PP
This application may be viewed at: www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on: 0300 123 4000 option 6 
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:
The sale of alcohol by retail for consumption Off the premises (24hrs to allow for online sales).
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 18th March 2021
Closing Date: 14th April 2021
Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. 
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

