GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Notice ID: 10937701

Wm Walsh Surfacing Ltd of Chancery House, 3rd Floor, St Nicholas Way, Sutton, SM1 1JB is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit 5, King Edward Quay, Hythe Quay, Colchester, Essex, CO2 8JB.

And To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at The Bridge House Centre, Woodbridge Road, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9HU

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office.

