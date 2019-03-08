Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!
PUBLISHED: 12:35 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 28 August 2019
Join 7x British Speedway Champion SCOTT NICHOLLS in a special podcast with host Mike Bacon
- Long track beginnings
- That 1998 Witches team
- All the fun of Brandon
- Highs, lows, best and worst tracks
- How the sport can improve
- Emil Sayfudinov, GPs and Cardiff
- Would he change anything?
- The future
- And those BT Sport shirts!
PLUS MUCH MORE, enjoy....