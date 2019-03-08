Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!

Scott Nicholls Archant

Join 7-time British Speedway Champion SCOTT NICHOLLS in a special one-off podcast with Mike Bacon as he looks back at a stunning career in the sport.

- Long track beginnings

- That 1998 Witches team

- All the fun of Brandon

- Highs, lows, best and worst tracks

- How the sport can improve

- Emil Sayfudinov, GPs and Cardiff

- Would he change anything?

- The future

- And those BT Sport shirts!

PLUS MUCH MORE, enjoy....