Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!

PUBLISHED: 12:35 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 28 August 2019

Scott Nicholls

Scott Nicholls

Join 7x British Speedway Champion SCOTT NICHOLLS in a special podcast with host Mike Bacon

Join 7-time British Speedway Champion SCOTT NICHOLLS in a special one-off podcast with Mike Bacon as he looks back at a stunning career in the sport.

- Long track beginnings

- That 1998 Witches team

- All the fun of Brandon

- Highs, lows, best and worst tracks

- How the sport can improve

- Emil Sayfudinov, GPs and Cardiff

- Would he change anything?

- The future

- And those BT Sport shirts!

PLUS MUCH MORE, enjoy....

Speedway Podcast: Scott Nicholls, 7x British Champion.... 25 years and still sliding!

Scott Nicholls
