Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Opinion

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' last heat loss to Belle Vue...

03 June, 2019 - 22:35
Witches No.1 Richard Lawson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Witches No.1 Richard Lawson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at Ipswich Witches narrow 43-47 defeat to Belle Vue in Manchester

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comWitches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BELIEF!

The Witches may have lost at Belle Vue in a last-heat decider but the belief this team should take from this encounter ought to be huge.

Again they have gone away from home and run a side close.... Wolves, Poole, Peterborough, now Belle Vue.

The Witches are a hugely solid outfit with matchwinners all over the 1-7.

I wasn't sure they could make the play-offs at the start of this season. I'm now convinced if they ride as they did at Belle Vue, they can...and will.

OOH LA LA BELLEGO

Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

There have been a couple of sticky meetings for Frenchman David Bellego so far for the Witches. But boss Ritchie Hawkins told me this week he was confident Bellego would come good.

And he has done once more.

Bellego is a class act and came to the party in no uncertain terms at Belle Vue.

He is a crucial member of the team and hopefully his performance at the Aces will lift him to greater heights.

ALLEN IS BACK

You may also want to watch:

It was good to see Jake Allen back in the Witches fold.

The Aussie has been a star performer for the Suffolk side so far this season but a shoulder injury has kept him out for a couple of weeks.

But he looked good at Belle Vue and if ever his shoulder needed testing it will have been at the huge Manchester bowl.

He and Cameron Heeps at reserve have been vital so far for the Witches.

TEAM SPIRIT

When Chris Harris suffered a bad fall and damaged bike in heat 10, it was all hands to the pump from his Witches team-mates to get him back on track as they worked on his bike.

Team spirit is critical to any good side in any sport and again it was evident at Belle Vue from the Witches.

Over the course of a season, it will be worth more than a few points.

NO SLIP UPS

It's Peterborough Panthers at Foxhall on Thursday night in another Premiership clash and the Witches need to get their focus back on.

One thing that has been in their favour so far this season is an unbeaten home run.

The Panthers, with Scott Nicholls and Rohan Tungate in their line-up, will be a tough nut to crack.

Aggression from the off is key...And the Foxhall fans will be hoping for another three points.

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you seen Ayonda Gasela?

Ayonda Gasela, 16, went missing from her home in Red Lodge on June 2 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches’ last heat loss to Belle Vue...

Witches No.1 Richard Lawson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘The boys have given me everything’... Ipswich Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins

Cameron Heeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

See these brilliant photos of Suffolk rivers

'Ratty' the rowing boat on the River Chelsworth Picture: APRIL URAQUHART

Cyril celebrates 100th birthday

Cyril Hillman with his family at his 100th birthday party Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists