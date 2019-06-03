Opinion

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' last heat loss to Belle Vue...

Witches No.1 Richard Lawson. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at Ipswich Witches narrow 43-47 defeat to Belle Vue in Manchester

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BELIEF!

The Witches may have lost at Belle Vue in a last-heat decider but the belief this team should take from this encounter ought to be huge.

Again they have gone away from home and run a side close.... Wolves, Poole, Peterborough, now Belle Vue.

The Witches are a hugely solid outfit with matchwinners all over the 1-7.

I wasn't sure they could make the play-offs at the start of this season. I'm now convinced if they ride as they did at Belle Vue, they can...and will.

OOH LA LA BELLEGO

Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

There have been a couple of sticky meetings for Frenchman David Bellego so far for the Witches. But boss Ritchie Hawkins told me this week he was confident Bellego would come good.

And he has done once more.

Bellego is a class act and came to the party in no uncertain terms at Belle Vue.

He is a crucial member of the team and hopefully his performance at the Aces will lift him to greater heights.

ALLEN IS BACK

It was good to see Jake Allen back in the Witches fold.

The Aussie has been a star performer for the Suffolk side so far this season but a shoulder injury has kept him out for a couple of weeks.

But he looked good at Belle Vue and if ever his shoulder needed testing it will have been at the huge Manchester bowl.

He and Cameron Heeps at reserve have been vital so far for the Witches.

TEAM SPIRIT

When Chris Harris suffered a bad fall and damaged bike in heat 10, it was all hands to the pump from his Witches team-mates to get him back on track as they worked on his bike.

Team spirit is critical to any good side in any sport and again it was evident at Belle Vue from the Witches.

Over the course of a season, it will be worth more than a few points.

NO SLIP UPS

It's Peterborough Panthers at Foxhall on Thursday night in another Premiership clash and the Witches need to get their focus back on.

One thing that has been in their favour so far this season is an unbeaten home run.

The Panthers, with Scott Nicholls and Rohan Tungate in their line-up, will be a tough nut to crack.

Aggression from the off is key...And the Foxhall fans will be hoping for another three points.