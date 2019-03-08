Partly Cloudy

Opinion

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 23:45 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 20 June 2019

Chris Harris and Krystian Pieszczek congratulate each other on their 5-1 in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Chris Harris and Krystian Pieszczek congratulate each other on their 5-1 in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 49 King's Lynn Stars 41.... MIKE BACON takes a look at the Witches performance

Thomas Jorgensen leading Danny King in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comThomas Jorgensen leading Danny King in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

NEVER SAY DIE

This Ipswich Witches team never know when to throw the towel in.

At King's Lynn on Monday night they were behind, before storming back to draw and, while they were never behind at Foxhall on Thursday night, the meeting was tight.

In fact there were just two points in it, in the Witches favour, with two heats to go.

And yet the Witches won by eight! Never say die!

KRYSTIAN PIESZCZEK

The Witches have had some fantastic Polish riders over the years.... Tomasz Gollob, Jarek Hampel, Piotr Protasiewicz....

New Witches signing Edward Kennett pictured ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comNew Witches signing Edward Kennett pictured ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

And while Krystian Pieszczek is not in their class right now, he certainly has a superb mental approach to his racing.

Nothing fazes him.

One bad ride, he'll just turn it round and win his next. And it was Pieszczek and Cameron Heeps who sealed the meeting in heat 14.

The Pole's input must not be underestimated.

Krystian Pieszczek (blue helmet) and Chris Harris lead the way from Ty Proctor and Thomas Jorgensen in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKrystian Pieszczek (blue helmet) and Chris Harris lead the way from Ty Proctor and Thomas Jorgensen in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

THE PERTH FLYER!

It's proving Cameron Heeps' season right now.

I must have spoken about Cam every time in these '5 things', but you can't keep him out of the headlines.

After his outrageous paid 18 point haul at Lynn on Monday night, he was at it again at Foxhall. Crucial race wins, crucial race points.

But he has to keep it going and if he does, he will look back on 2019 as a huge breakthrough year.

FOXHALL FANS

The roar that greeted Heeps' and Pieszczek's 5-1 maximum to seal the points for the Witches in heat 14, could surely have been heard miles away!

People are starting to realise how much fun supporting this Witches team is. Attendances are good.

Is it going to turn into quite a season? It is starting to do so already....

NEXT UP

It's three away meetings on the bounce now for the Witches. Peterborough, Swindon and Belle Vue, before the Witches are next at home on July 11.

How exciting if Ritchie Hawkins' side can pick up points at all three away meetings.

