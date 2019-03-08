5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over King's Lynn
PUBLISHED: 23:45 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 20 June 2019
Ipswich Witches 49 King's Lynn Stars 41.... MIKE BACON takes a look at the Witches performance
NEVER SAY DIE
This Ipswich Witches team never know when to throw the towel in.
At King's Lynn on Monday night they were behind, before storming back to draw and, while they were never behind at Foxhall on Thursday night, the meeting was tight.
In fact there were just two points in it, in the Witches favour, with two heats to go.
And yet the Witches won by eight! Never say die!
KRYSTIAN PIESZCZEK
The Witches have had some fantastic Polish riders over the years.... Tomasz Gollob, Jarek Hampel, Piotr Protasiewicz....
And while Krystian Pieszczek is not in their class right now, he certainly has a superb mental approach to his racing.
Nothing fazes him.
One bad ride, he'll just turn it round and win his next. And it was Pieszczek and Cameron Heeps who sealed the meeting in heat 14.
The Pole's input must not be underestimated.
THE PERTH FLYER!
It's proving Cameron Heeps' season right now.
I must have spoken about Cam every time in these '5 things', but you can't keep him out of the headlines.
After his outrageous paid 18 point haul at Lynn on Monday night, he was at it again at Foxhall. Crucial race wins, crucial race points.
But he has to keep it going and if he does, he will look back on 2019 as a huge breakthrough year.
FOXHALL FANS
The roar that greeted Heeps' and Pieszczek's 5-1 maximum to seal the points for the Witches in heat 14, could surely have been heard miles away!
People are starting to realise how much fun supporting this Witches team is. Attendances are good.
Is it going to turn into quite a season? It is starting to do so already....
NEXT UP
It's three away meetings on the bounce now for the Witches. Peterborough, Swindon and Belle Vue, before the Witches are next at home on July 11.
How exciting if Ritchie Hawkins' side can pick up points at all three away meetings.