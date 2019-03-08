5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches' win over Swindon Robins

Jake Allen takes the chequered flag to win heat four.

MIKE BACON looks back at the Witches' win over Swindon which guaranteed them a play-off place.

PLAY-OFFS HERE WE COME!

The Witches are in the Premiership play-offs after their fine win over Swindon.

And how they needed that win.

Because Belle Vue won at Peterborough and Wolves won at Poole! Indeed if Belle Vue had won by seven instead of six at Peterborough, the Witches would still have needed a point at Poole in their final league meeting of the season.

Troy Batchelor on the outside of Jake Allen (blue helmet) and Danny King in heat heat four.

But that's history now. The Witches are play-off bound and who can wait?

HEEPS IS BACK!

The meeting against Swindon proved how much the Witches have missed the injured Cameron Heeps.

Niels-Kristian Iversen (red helmet) and Cameron Heeps (blue) lead Jason Doyle (white)and Adam Ellis in the opening heat.

From the get-go the young Aussie ace was on it, getting a 5-1 with Niels-Kristian Iversen in heat one and powering to plenty of points on the night.

He is such a key rider for the Witches and has enjoyed his best season so far for the Suffolk side.

Niels-Kristian Iversen takes the chequered flag to win the opening heat in a new track record.

BOMBER LIGHTS UP FOXHALL

Chris Harris has had his fair share of poor meetings at Foxhall, but the management have stuck with him and he repaid them in style against Swindon.

His heat five win over Jason Doyle and Adam Ellis, where he passed both Robins, was worth the admission money alone!

A flying Chris Harris is such a boost for the Witches.

Chris Harris goes round Jason Doyle to re-pass the the former world champion in heat five.

NKI

Niels-Kristian Iversen now gives the Witches a genuine No.1 who can compete with the very best at the death of a meeting.

Against Swindon and up against their big hitters Doyle and Troy Batchelor, he team-rode with Danny King in heat 13 to share the heat and then won heat 15.

A Grand Prix star, Iversen is just what the doctor ordered for the Witches at this crucial stage of the season.

UP NEXT...

It's Poole away on Monday, September 16 in their final regular league meeting of the season and the Witches can travel to Dorset knowing they are in the play-offs, that also include Swindon, Poole and Wolves. BRING IT ON!