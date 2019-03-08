5 things we learned after the Witches first leg Premiership final defeat to Swindon

An overview of the pits ahead of the Ipswich v Swindon (play-off final, first leg) meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON looks back at the first leg on the Premiership final

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Jason Doyle falls behind Cameron Heeps and Niels-Kristian Iversen on the first bend of the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

THE CHEQUERED FLAG

Swindon Robins provided 11 heat winners against the Witches - on the Witches own track at Foxall on Tuesday night.

That's not a good enough ratio from the home side, no matter how strong the opposition.

And Swindon even had two exclusions and an off-colour Troy Batchelor in their ranks.

We all knew Swindon were going to have a potent top end, but it was their middle order riders, Ellis and Jensen who caused as many problems.

The Witches will be disappointed the score wasn't much closer.

PRESSURE IS OFF

You will get very long odds on the Witches pulling back an eight point deficit against the Robins on Thursday night at Blundsdon in the second leg of this Premiership grand final.

However, they travel to Wiltshire under no pressure. No-one is expecting anything and this is still sport. And stranger things have happened.

It's been a terrific season for the Foxhall side and if they don't pull off an astonishing victory, then they will want to do themselves proud with a determined performance, just as they have most of this campaign.

You may also want to watch:

JAKE ALLEN

From the reserve position, Jake Allen again delivered on Tuesday night.

OK, so he only won one race, but he was competitive throughout. The Aussie has enjoyed a terrific season and when the awards for rider of the season are announced later this week, I'd be very surprised if he does not scoop the top prize of rider of the year.

WITCHES ARE BACK

OK, it wasn't the result we all wanted from the Witches last home meeting of the season.

But a big crowd was in attendance and although Swindon spoiled the party somewhat, this 2019 season for Ipswich has been nothing but a roaring success.

If they could pull off a stunning victory in Wiltshire on Thursday, that would be a very large cherry on top of an already well-iced cake!

WHAT NEXT....

Well, the Witches travel to Swindon on Thursday night in the second leg of this Premiership final.

Lots to do for Ritchie Hawkins' team. But you can be sure of one thing.... the Witches, as they have all season, will not throw the towelin.