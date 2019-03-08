E-edition Read the EADT online edition
5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches THIS SEASON....

PUBLISHED: 22:15 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:15 17 October 2019

Jake Allen was a busy man during last night's meeting. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Archant

MIKE BACON reflects on an exciting 2019 for Ipswich Witches and pinpoints 5 things we have learned

Chris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Picture: Taylor LanningChris Harris and Richard Lawson, pictured in the pits. Picture: Taylor Lanning

NEVER SAYING NEVER

OK, so it didn't finish well.

Losing home and away and on the end of a record aggregate defeat for a Premiership final wasn't the way it was supposed to finish.

But let's not cloud a beautiful season.

The Witches of 2019 have given the club their all. Written off before a wheel had been turned they were top of the table for a while, before knocking out the champions in one of the best Foxhall nights for many years earlier this month.

The pride is back in the Witches. The team never said never. The fans rallied and supported... What a season.

THAT POOLE SEMI-FINAL

I've seen hundreds of meetings at Foxhall over many decades and the Witches win over the champions Poole, in that semi-final, second leg on the Heath was a corker!

Oh, how so many spluttered, trying to fathom how the Witches had done it.

Well, they had done it by good, solid grit and good team spirit. That's how.

Like much of the Witches season that semi-final win was built on character.

Just a shame it couldn't be repeated in the final... But hey, we have our memories of that semi-final.

Rasmus Jensen and Tobiasz Musielak celebrate another Robins 5-1. Picture: Taylor LanningRasmus Jensen and Tobiasz Musielak celebrate another Robins 5-1. Picture: Taylor Lanning

THE MANAGEMENT

Ritchie Hawkins and Chris Louis got it right this year.

A solid, if unspectacular team on paper - or so it appeared. Riders were made very aware of what riding for the Witch entailed.

The club has a great history, the club has a great tradition.

You don't just ride for Ipswich Witches for something to do.... Ritchie and Chris made that clear and the riders responded superbly.

Like the management, the riders were a credit to the club.

JAKE ALLEN

My rider of the season, Jake Allen has been a solid performer for the Witches in 2019.

At reserve at the start of the campaign, he and Cameron Heeps terrorised the opposition, scoring points for fun home and away.

Even when he moved up into the main body of the team, his form didn't dip, even if his scores understandably did somewhat.

A great final against Swindon as well.

Book him in for 2020 Ritchie!

Danny King, pictured prior to the meeting between Ipswich Witches and Swindon Robins. Picture: Taylor LanningDanny King, pictured prior to the meeting between Ipswich Witches and Swindon Robins. Picture: Taylor Lanning

SO WHAT NOW!

Well, no more chilli dogs for a few months and a few less BOOMSONGPINGPONGS!

I'll reflect on a thoroughly entertaining 2019 at Foxhall Heath. I know I won't be alone.

And I'll leave you to enjoy a few speedway podcasts throughout the long winter months!

Why not start with the one at the Press Day back in March..... See ya!

PODCASTS HERE

