Opinion

5 things we learned about Ipswichh Witches win over Peterborough Panthers

Danny King (blue helmet) keeps an eye on a challenging Scott Nicholls in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at things we learned about Ipswich Witches after their win over Peterborough Panthers

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradley Wilson-Dean slams into the air fence in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Bradley Wilson-Dean slams into the air fence in heat four. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

STICKING AT IT

There is little doubt the Witches win over Peterborough wasn't without its problems.

The home side couldn't get away from their visitors in the early stages, with bike problems not helping.

But you have to stick at it.

Man of the meeting for @ipswichspeedway Richard Lawson... with meeting sponsors Scott Properties and little/no help from @KevinLong63 pic.twitter.com/Tkp2WZukdG — Mike Bacon (@Mike_Bacon) June 6, 2019

And the Witches did, with Cameron Heeps especially coming to the fore after a couple of opening rides to forget for him.

Keeping your head up in sport is always vital.

TALKING OF HEEPS

Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate for a Witches 5-1 in heat six. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate for a Witches 5-1 in heat six. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

One blown engine, one seat bracket broken, a silencer falling off, seven rides, three match-winning victories - it all happened for Cameron Heeps.

Last season he would have ended up with six points and a host of excuses.

Against Peterborough he ended up with a paid 15 and two absolutely vital heat wins in races 11 and 12 just as it was getting squeaky bum time for the Witches.

It's just a delight to see him riding like this.

You may also want to watch:

MISSING RIDERS

While I heard plenty of Peterborough fans bemoaning the injury to their No.1 Hans Andersen and what a difference he would have made to the scoreline, it seems to be conveniently forgotten the Witches were missing a rider who has been like a No.1 at Foxhall this season, Jake Allen.

Of course Andersen would have made a difference, but Allen would have counter-acted that with the chance of seven rides from the reserves position. Remember he scored 16 against Swindon earlier in the season at Foxhall.

The Witches will just hope Allen is not out for too long. He's a huge miss.

GOOD CALL, RITCHIE!

What a move by team boss Ritchie Hawkins to slot Cameron Heeps into heat 12 and hold back Coty Garcia's third ride until heat 13.

Yes, it put pressure on Richard Lawson to win heat 13, but Heeps and Chris Harris as good as won the meeting for the Witches with their heat 12 5-1.

A manager's role cannot be underestimated.

SUNSHINE SPEEDWAY

When you are sitting in your living room turning your lights on at 4pm on a drab December Sunday afternoon, nights like last night at Foxhall you can only dream of.

With the sun is shining and it's light till 9.20pm, is there a better place to be on a Thursday night in Suffolk?

Ipswich Witches are doing the town proud right now, second in the table, and when the sun shines, it's even better.

Next up for Witches: Swindon at home next Thursday.