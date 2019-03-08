5 things we learned after Ipswich Witches' 37-53 home loss to Swindon

Chris Harris leading Troy Batchelor, Cameron Heeps and Ellis Perks in heat six. Batchelor came through for the victory.

MIKE BACON takes a look at what happened during Ipswich Witches' loss to Swindon

Witches guest Nico Covatti inside Troy Batchelor in heat four.

SNOOZE YOU LOSE

Making the start in speedway is not always essential, but invariably helps.

Clearly, no-one told the Witches that against Swindon. Time after time Robins' riders hit the first bend ahead.

Not just that, they were aggressive going into that first turn.

Nico Covatti, back in a Witches race jacket as a guest in the Swindon meeting.

Being outgated time and time again against a team that only pops into Foxhall once or twice a season was a very poor show.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE FIGHT?

All season the Witches team spirit and fighting efforts have shone through and got them to the position they are in - second in the Premiership.

But against Swindon the whole team were as flat as pancakes.

It's as though they'd all opened their A level results and miserably failed every subject! Only Nico Covatti (who was a guest) showed his true colours. Thank goodness he did.

BOUNCEBACKABILITY

If the Witches season isn't going to come to a crashing and sudden end, the team need to wake up to this result.

They are still in the boss seat as regard a play-off place, but next week's home meeting with Peterborough is now a 'must win'. Not a, 'be good to win'... A 'must win'.

Yep, they are under pressure to perform after this very poor show.

Chris Harris working on his machine ahead of the meeting.

FANS DESERVE MORE

The Foxhall faithful were out in force again against the Robins and they deserved a damn sight better effort than this from their team.

Speedway fans are a patient bunch.

Former world champion Jason Doyle leading Cameron Heeps and Chris Harris in the opening heat of the Ipswich v Swindon meeting.

They know the risks riders give to entertain. But then again they also expect nothing less than 100% performance and the Witches fell well below that against Swindon.

BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS...DREW KEMP

So, while the Witches were being well and truly beaten at Foxhall, their youngest asset, Drew Kemp, was only winning the British U19 final at Redcar.

What great news for the Ipswich-born youngster who is already on the Witches' books....

And will surely soon be a full-time Witch.