Mike Bacon: Sing along... ‘Ipswich, Ipswich, get that goal’... And feeling on the same planet as Messi!

Jimmy Hill used to introduce Ipswich Town a lot during the 70s and 80s on Match of the Day. Town were back on it at the weekend in a repeat of an FA Cup clash with Everton in 1985 Photo: PA

In his weekly column, MIKE BACON remembers a fine Ipswich Town pop record, as well as taking a look at the #stayathomechallenge

Match of the Day cameras - used to be a regular sight at Portman Road. Photo: WARREN PAGE Match of the Day cameras - used to be a regular sight at Portman Road. Photo: WARREN PAGE

It was great to see Town on Match of the Day on Sunday afternoon. Did you see it?

If not, it was a repeat of Ipswich at Everton, 1985, in a sixth round FA Cup clash. It finished 2-2 and Romeo Zondervan scored a cracking little volley from just inside the box. I remembered that being a fine goal, but forgot just how good it was! Sadly, we lost the replay at Portman Road a few days later. Us and the FA Cup, hey?

Do you remember, as Ipswich fans we used to take Town being on Match of the Day as read!

Now the mere thought we were going to be featured in a replay from 35 years ago drove many Town fans on social media into meltdown.

Cracking goal at Everton in 1985, Romeo Zondervan, a fine Dutch player for Town Photo: ARCHANT Cracking goal at Everton in 1985, Romeo Zondervan, a fine Dutch player for Town Photo: ARCHANT

Sadly, I suppose that’s the way it’s all transpired over the past 10 years. Most young Town fans have had little to cheer about recently.

As Status Quo would sing: ‘Down, down, deeper and down’.... Stop it! Be positive.

... Anyhow, while I’m on the subject of pop records (well Status Quo is heavy metal really, I suppose), who remembers Ipswich Town’s classic ‘pop record’, ‘Ipswich, Ipswich get that goal’? – That I believe was made for the team ahead of the 1978 FA Cup final.

You can still listen to it today on YouTube.

I did, and it’s a fun listen.

Back in the 70s and 80s pop songs from football clubs were the rage. Many teams even appeared on Top of the Pops.

Can’t imagine that today. The players would want royalties and anyhow, it would be far too cool for the majority of them...

Here's some of our lads doing the #StayAtHomeChallenge ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hA4TQO7FYG — UEA Football Club (@UEAFC) March 20, 2020

... Which brings me onto the subject of the ‘#stayathomechallenge’.

This is another social media concept currently doing the rounds during these difficult times, where sportspeople, but mainly footballers, around the world, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry, all of course in isolation, are doing ‘keepy-uppies’ with a toilet roll.

Ipswich Town youngsters Brett McGavin and Luke Woolfenden joined in.

The University of East Anglia men’s team also did one which has received more than 12,000 views. I mention this because there are a number of Ipswich and Suffolk lads involved, including a couple of Leiston players and one from Debenham LC... look closely!

All harmless fun you would think, although apparently not, as one or two were not impressed that during these difficult times footballers are messing around with toilet rolls – which as we all know are on the scarce side these days.

Well, I understand that sentiment, but only to a degree.

In these challenging times, once in a while we are going to need something to smile at.

Also, to think the likes of Messi is in the same boat as the vast majority of us, isolating at home... Well, at least for once it shows we are all on the same planet... (because very few of us are when it comes to Messi and the way he plays football!)

... So, how is the football season going to finish then? Is it going to finish?

For Ipswich Town who knows? There are still plenty of games to play and maybe, just maybe, if it does resume, this break will help Paul Lambert’s side regain the form they were showing before Christmas.

Of course, all teams are going to say that.

I know it sounds a bit heartless, but certainly this enforced break for the Blues could not have come at a better time the form they were in.

Those teams who were on a roll may well be concerned about how things will pan out for them when we do start up once more. You can’t beat momentum.

.... Obviously our social gatherings down the Bristol have ceased, which is a shame because it was always one of the highlights of the week.

Still, to keep our spirits up we all texted each other to suggest we Skype on a Friday night from now on, so to have a bit of a craic face to face!

As you can imagine the idea baffled Milky.

Not the sharpest tool in the box when it comes to technology – well anything to be honest – I can’t see it working for him.

He did reply by text however to our Skype request.. “Baco Foil, Brownie, Shakey.. Boys. What’s this Skypey stuff you all on about? Can’t I just text you all as you are talking? That will be easiest for me.”

We’ve decided we’ll just see him on the other side!