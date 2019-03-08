Video

Watch our look inside Town's German training base and role reversal as captain Chambers turns interviewer

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game. Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take a look around Ipswich Town's training base in Lower Saxony.

The Blues have been in Germany for more than a week as they gear up towards the new season, beginning their trip with a 3-2 loss to Paderborn last Saturday before ending in the Interwetten Cup this weekend.

Ipswich take on Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Utrecht and SV Meppen this weekend in a tournament made up of four 45-minute games.

Ipswich have been based at the Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle, where the squad have been put through regular double sessions and have been bonding in the German countryside.

Their training base is 30 minutes from Meppen and an hour from the nearest airport, with the squad flying home to England from Stansted on Monday afternoon.

We were invited into the club for the afternoon and you can watch how we got on in the video above.

Stuart and Andy were also invited to take part in a training game with manager Paul Lambert and his staff, in front of the watching Ipswich Town first-team squad.

After the game, Town captain Luke Chambers took on the role of interviewer and found out how our two reporters got on.

You can watch that here, too.