Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch our look inside Town's German training base and role reversal as captain Chambers turns interviewer

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 July 2019

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game.

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game.

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren take a look around Ipswich Town's training base in Lower Saxony.

The Blues have been in Germany for more than a week as they gear up towards the new season, beginning their trip with a 3-2 loss to Paderborn last Saturday before ending in the Interwetten Cup this weekend.

Ipswich take on Fortuna Dusseldorf, FC Utrecht and SV Meppen this weekend in a tournament made up of four 45-minute games.

Ipswich have been based at the Romantik Hotel Aselager Mühle, where the squad have been put through regular double sessions and have been bonding in the German countryside.

Their training base is 30 minutes from Meppen and an hour from the nearest airport, with the squad flying home to England from Stansted on Monday afternoon.

We were invited into the club for the afternoon and you can watch how we got on in the video above.

Stuart and Andy were also invited to take part in a training game with manager Paul Lambert and his staff, in front of the watching Ipswich Town first-team squad.

After the game, Town captain Luke Chambers took on the role of interviewer and found out how our two reporters got on.

You can watch that here, too.

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

‘I will do everything in my power to stop the closure’ - MP supports school campaigners

An aerial image in the presentation documents showing the two school sites Picture: GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch our look inside Town’s German training base and role reversal as captain Chambers turns interviewer

Luke Chambers interviewed Andy Warren and Stuart Watson after they played in an Ipswich Town staff game.

Fire-damaged rail station harming image and character of town

Drone footage of Saxmundham railway station fire Picture: SKYMANIX

Councils pledge to support Sudbury and Stowmarket after funding snub

Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Boris Johnson woos Tory faithful at Suffolk hotel as hustings hit region

Boris Johnson's meeting at Claydon was hosted by local MPs Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey, Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘A leader doesn’t need to be a details person’ – Voters share thoughts at Tory hustings

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a Tory leadership hustings in Colchester, Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists