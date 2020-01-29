Opinion

Mike Bacon: It could be fun, it may get messy... It's a League of confusion... But Blues fans must remember one thing...

Kayden Jackson shows his frustration after missing a second half chance at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

In his weekly look at life at the Blues, MIKE BACON, is under no illusions there are many twists and turns to come

Kayden Jackson is brought down at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

OK, let's take a deep breath - And all deal with it shall we?

The race for the top two in League One this season - and that WILL include the Super Blues - is going down to the wire.

No ifs, no buts. No teams winning 10 on the spin to take the title by early April.

No easy 'run-in' for anyone.

From now on, it's going to be nervy, fun, frustrating, ecstatic and at times - as at Rotherham on Tuesday night - messy.

Lambo will no doubt be our hero one week, a hapless boss the next.

Keeper Iverson clears the ball at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

He'll be a tactical genius on Saturday - yet won't have a Scooby Doo on Tuesday!

We'll want no changes, then 10 changes. We'll bemoan swapping the 'keepers, then applaud playing wing-backs and Judge in the No.10.

We may even beat Peterborough 4-0 on Saturday but lose 0-4 at Sunderland.

We could go six unbeaten. We could lose our next four!

The rest of this campaign is likely to have more ups and downs than the 'Big One' on Blackpool sea front. The only consolation is, we won't be alone.

Other teams will go on good runs, then collapse, before being reinvigorated once more.

Flynn Downes charges forward at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Yes, while other divisions in England are dominated by one or two teams, League One is dominated by no-one.

As Genesis used to sing (remember them?), it's a 'Land of Confusion'... just substitute 'land' for 'league'.

I know - and I agree. It's not good for my blood pressure, your blood pressure and certainly not for my Auntie Diana out at Sibton, who lives and breaths ITFC. Happy birthday for last Sunday by the way auntie!

But that's the way it's gonna be!

However...

The one positive I - and all Blues fans - should take right now is that at least following Ipswich Town has become... well... 'interesting' again.

Town fans keeping warm at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

Gone are the monotonous days of mid-table anonymity in the Championship.... Dull 0-0 draws at Portman Road, with many of us half asleep inside 25 minutes, are behind us.

OK, relegation wasn't fun, but being top of League One is. We are having to deal with emotions that leap from one extreme to another. But at least we have emotions again.

So, no time to dwell.

It's free-scoring Peterborough at PR on Saturday and if it's a 0-0 bore draw, I'll eat... Well, I'll eat a vegan sausage roll!

Hold onto your hats folks as we head into the last third of the season.

One thing is for sure - no-one has any idea which two teams are going up automatically from League One this campaign... All I, and you, know is, the Blues are in the mix.

Alan Judge waits for the ball to drop at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

HATS off to the Ipswich Town women's team who can now look forward to a fantastic trip to play Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round after their win at Huddersfield.

It will be tough to get a result of course - against a Super League team who are currently top! However what an experience and who knows? The magic of the FA Cup is never far away.

Congrats and good luck to all.

Town fans at Rotherham United Picture Pagepix

IT was a lively one down at the Bristol on Friday night.

The win at Tranmere had put everyone in good spirits for the Lincoln game - and the beer was flowing.

Milky's girlfriend Roxanne is always good company when she doesn't have to drive Milky home, and can enjoy a glass or four!

Tractor Girls progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup after beating Huddersfield Town 4-1 at the John Smith's stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

She was still in the last three of 'clockwork darts' and was holding her own on the 'down a shot' front - a little drinking game you have to partake in everytime you hit a treble!

"Tin stomach that girl", Milky kept grunting.

Needing 'bull' for victory, Roxanne, by this time a tad worse for wear, stepped away from the oche and instead leapt onto the karaoke machine next to the bar, 15 yards out, before shouting... 'Take me to Love Island' ... And hurling her first dart into the board... Hitting the bull.

The place erupted!

What a girl... Far too good for Milky!