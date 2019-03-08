Opinion

Mike Bacon on the Blues: Teenage rampage! Town kids get their chance - spot on Lambert!

Brett McGavin holds off Jevani Brown.

Town may have lost to Colchester United but MIKE BACON says there are plenty of positives to take.

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a late substitute in the match at Colcheter.

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling rather old these days!

With every good reason, I suggest.

Ipswich Town playing at Colchester and a mass of teenagers involved in the Town squad - 16-year-olds flying off the bench right, left and centre, for their debuts, in front of more than 2,500 Town fans, including Ed Sheeran - again!

All great stuff for the club and especially those young players.

Liam Gibbs comes on as a late substitute in the game at Colchester.

But what about the rest of us? As I said, I feel decidedly ancient!

Oh I jest, it's great to see young players getting their opportunity.

I know it's only the Leasing.com Cup thing, but those young lads and their families won't give a dot about that. What a thrill for them all to make their professional debuts.

'You can't win anything with kids', Alan Hansen once famously - or is that infamously - said on Match of the Day back at the start of the 1995/96 season as Manchester United lost on the opening day 1-3 to Aston Villa, with a young side.

Tom Lapslie and Idris El Mizouni in action during the first half.

United went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup that season with a team whose average age was 26 years.

Since then, only Chelsea have won with a younger squad!

And of course playing young players doesn't guarantee success. Far from it.

They can be inconsistent, they are still developing, they will make basic mistakes, the physical side of the game can be tricky. But, let's be honest, as fans we love it when a young player comes onto the park.

Ben Folami in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy

It doesn't matter which club you support, from the Premier League to non-league. We all love to see a youngster - 'one of our own' - make his or her mark.

And while I didn't agree with the gaffer, Paul Lambert, making so many changes in the FA Cup against Lincoln, he got it spot on for me at Col U with a decent blend of youth and experience. I mean, what is the Leasing Cup for if not to try out youngsters?

OK, so Town didn't win at Colchester... (Oh and by the way I once scored a goal like Ryan Clampin's 40-yarder - for Fisons against BT Research on a Sunday morning. Yes, wind assisted, but I would have been rather cross to suggest it was a 'fluke')... but the Blues still qualified!

I can't say I'll be staying in to listen to the draw on Saturday for the next round of this Trophy thing. But no doubt that game will be another chance to blood a few youngsters.

Kwame Poku and Anthony Georgiou battle for the ball.

And let us remember, if it hadn't been for previous Town managers giving teenage debuts to the likes of Kevin Beattie, Mick Mills, Kieron Dyer, Connor Wickham, Jason Dozzell, et al, we would not have so much of the history we so proudly have today.

A little reflection perhaps?

Onwards and upwards!

Ed Sheeran looks on.

ANOTHER international break then!

I really must be getting old because I can't say I remember so many international breaks so early in a season.

Emyr Huws fouls Harry Pell.

I'm not again going down the 'should we, shouldn't we' postpone games on international weekends because we have a few players away? Paul Lambert answered that one for me at Rochdale.

But it hasn't gone unnoticed down at the Bristol, where Milky spent much of last Friday night on the phone trying to claim back money at some bed and breakfast he had booked in Oxford this weekend.

He wasn't going to the football mind you. In fact he didn't know Town were the expected opponents at Oxford on Saturday.

Apparently Milky and his new girlfriend, Sheena, had booked a weekend away - in Oxford, this weekend - would you believe?

Anyhow, they split up last week after he 'lost' their lottery ticket and she was convinced they had at least five of the numbers! And he'd gone and claimed the money!

"It was a lucky dip, how could she know the numbers?," was Milky's hapless response.

He still hasn't got his money back from the B&B.

FINALLY, on a far more important note, I caught up with Kane Vincent-Young this week.

The new Kings of Anglia magazine is out shortly and KVY is the star turn.

What a very pleasant young man he is to chat to. A great story to tell. And did you know, he speaks a couple of languages as well?

UP THE TOWN