Ipswich Town A-Z: F is for the FA Cup

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Archant

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Today we arrive at F - and as far as Ipswich Town is concerned, that means FA Cup.

The Blues, of course, won the famous trophy back in 1978, when they upset favourites Arsenal at Wembley, Roger Osborne scoring the winning goal and promptly fainting.

In recent times, however, the club's record has been less than stellar - they haven't won a game in the cup for years!

Here's a look back at Town's FA Cup history....