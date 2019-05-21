Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town A-Z: F is for the FA Cup

21 May, 2019 - 12:00
Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Archant

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Today we arrive at F - and as far as Ipswich Town is concerned, that means FA Cup.

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town: D is for Dozzell

You may also want to watch:

The Blues, of course, won the famous trophy back in 1978, when they upset favourites Arsenal at Wembley, Roger Osborne scoring the winning goal and promptly fainting.

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town: E is for Europe

In recent times, however, the club's record has been less than stellar - they haven't won a game in the cup for years!

Here's a look back at Town's FA Cup history....

