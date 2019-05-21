Nostalgia
Ipswich Town A-Z: F is for the FA Cup
21 May, 2019 - 12:00
Archant
Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.
Today we arrive at F - and as far as Ipswich Town is concerned, that means FA Cup.
MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town: D is for Dozzell
You may also want to watch:
The Blues, of course, won the famous trophy back in 1978, when they upset favourites Arsenal at Wembley, Roger Osborne scoring the winning goal and promptly fainting.
MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town: E is for Europe
In recent times, however, the club's record has been less than stellar - they haven't won a game in the cup for years!
Here's a look back at Town's FA Cup history....