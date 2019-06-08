Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

A-Z of Ipswich Town - J is for Johnson

08 June, 2019 - 12:00
Gavin Johnson in action for Ipswich Town in 1992. Picture: ARCHANT

Gavin Johnson in action for Ipswich Town in 1992. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ross Halls is a back with another delve into the Ipswich Town archives for our A-Z series - and today we've reached J.

In Ipswich Town history, J is for Johnson - three Johnsons have played a key role at the club over the past few decades.

MORE: Town reveal pre-season German tour

Dave Johnson is the first, banging in goals for the Blues back in the 1970's.

MORE: Chambers -' We got away with murder last season'

Then came Gavin Johnson, who enjoyed promotion and the first-ever Premier League season with Town back in the early 90's.

MORE: Town transfer rumour- Millwall interested in Bialkowski

And David Johnson helped fire the Blues to promotion back to the Premier League in 2000.

- What are your memories of the Johnsons? Let us know below!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Most Read

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER

‘I think he’s got back to his best... it’s such a shame’ - McCarthy’s praise for injury victim Judge

Mick McCarthy believes Alan Judge is back to his best. Picture: PA

Visitors flock to enjoy a Taste of Sudbury

Taste of Sudbury had more than 60 stalls selling foods from around the world Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock launches Tory leadership campaign

Matt Hancock, Conservative MP for West Suffolk Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s airlifted to hospital following border crash involving two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Runners in the pink at Race for Life

Hundreds of people ran in memory of their loved ones in the Bury St Edmunds Race for Life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists