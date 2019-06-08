Video
A-Z of Ipswich Town - J is for Johnson
08 June, 2019 - 12:00
Archant
Ross Halls is a back with another delve into the Ipswich Town archives for our A-Z series - and today we've reached J.
In Ipswich Town history, J is for Johnson - three Johnsons have played a key role at the club over the past few decades.
MORE: Town reveal pre-season German tour
Dave Johnson is the first, banging in goals for the Blues back in the 1970's.
MORE: Chambers -' We got away with murder last season'
Then came Gavin Johnson, who enjoyed promotion and the first-ever Premier League season with Town back in the early 90's.
MORE: Town transfer rumour- Millwall interested in Bialkowski
And David Johnson helped fire the Blues to promotion back to the Premier League in 2000.
- What are your memories of the Johnsons? Let us know below!