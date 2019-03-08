Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

A-Z of Ipswich Town - L is for League Winners

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 June 2019

Ipswich Town won the First Division Title in 1962

Ipswich Town won the First Division Title in 1962

Dave Kindred

Ross Halls is back with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter L.

'L' is for Leage Winners...

The Blues made history in 1962 when they won the First Division title to become champions for the first time, as Sir Alf Ramsey led his side to one of football's great underdog stories.

MORE: Millwall leading the race to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bialkowski

Town have won the Second Division title three times… firstly in 1961 under Ramsey to be promoted to the top flight for the first time.

Bill McGarry then led the Blues to the Second Division title in 1968 and then in 1992 John Lyall made it three to win promotion to the newly formed Premier League.

MORE: Ipswich could face Norwich U21s in Checkatrade 'derby' after Canaries enter young team

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of cases of assault on police officers in the last year

Shocking figures have revealed there were 430 assaults on police officers in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McLaren sports car driver accused of travelling at 120mph on Suffolk road

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A-Z of Ipswich Town - L is for League Winners

Ipswich Town won the First Division Title in 1962

Could leaving parts of East Anglia to grow wild help us tackle climate change?

Hugh Somerleyton and grazing expert Leo Linnartz pictured on land earmarked for the re-wilding project at Fritton Lake on the Somerleyton Estate. Picture: Chris Hill

Katy Sandalls: Welcome to World Cup madness

Katy Sandalls at the Allianz Riviera for England's opening World Cup game against Scotland Picture: KATY SANDALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists