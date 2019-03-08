A-Z of Ipswich Town - L is for League Winners

Ipswich Town won the First Division Title in 1962 Dave Kindred

Ross Halls is back with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter L.

'L' is for Leage Winners...

The Blues made history in 1962 when they won the First Division title to become champions for the first time, as Sir Alf Ramsey led his side to one of football's great underdog stories.

Town have won the Second Division title three times… firstly in 1961 under Ramsey to be promoted to the top flight for the first time.

Bill McGarry then led the Blues to the Second Division title in 1968 and then in 1992 John Lyall made it three to win promotion to the newly formed Premier League.

