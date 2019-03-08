Sunshine and Showers

A-Z of Ipswich Town - M is for Mick Mills

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2019

Mick Mills celebrating winning the UEFA Cup in 1981

Mick Mills celebrating winning the UEFA Cup in 1981

Archant

Ross Halls returns with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter M.

M, of course, can only be for Mick Mills.

Ipswich captain through the Robson glory years, Mick Mills was a born leader, joining the club in 1965 and making his senior debut a year later against Wolves.

Mick was made captained in 1971 and went on help the Blues win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, while also lifting the Texaco Cup in 1973 with a win over Norwich in the final.

He made a a club record 741 appearances and scored 10 goals during his time at Portman Road, and won 42 caps for England and captained his country in the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.

