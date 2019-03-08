Video

A-Z of Ipswich Town - N is for Netherlands

An iconic moment in the history of Ipswich Town Football Club as Arnold Muhren is joined by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen in February 1979. The "Dutch Masters'' would play a huge role for Town in the coming seasons Archant

Ross Halls is back with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter N.

The Netherlands is very much connected to Ipswich Town through players and famous games.

The country is home to Ipswich Town legends Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen who joined the club from Dutch side FC Twente, and went on to best midfield partnership in Englandand were a big part of Town's UEFA Cup win in 1981.

And of course Town lifted the UEFA Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam in 1981 when they beat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar over two legs.

Also you can't forget another dutch player Martijn Reuser who is known for his spell at the club between 2000 to 2004 and his Wembley goal against Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000.