A-Z of Ipswich Town - N is for Netherlands

PUBLISHED: 12:30 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 22 June 2019

An iconic moment in the history of Ipswich Town Football Club as Arnold Muhren is joined by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen in February 1979. The

An iconic moment in the history of Ipswich Town Football Club as Arnold Muhren is joined by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen in February 1979. The "Dutch Masters'' would play a huge role for Town in the coming seasons

Archant

Ross Halls is back with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter N.

The Netherlands is very much connected to Ipswich Town through players and famous games.

The country is home to Ipswich Town legends Arnold Muhren and Frans Thijssen who joined the club from Dutch side FC Twente, and went on to best midfield partnership in Englandand were a big part of Town's UEFA Cup win in 1981.

And of course Town lifted the UEFA Cup at the Olympic Stadium in Amsterdam in 1981 when they beat Dutch side AZ Alkmaar over two legs.

Also you can't forget another dutch player Martijn Reuser who is known for his spell at the club between 2000 to 2004 and his Wembley goal against Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in 2000.

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood's move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

