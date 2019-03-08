Video

A-Z of Ipswich Town - O is for Osborne

Go one, Roger, you deserve it! Wembley goal hero Roger Osborne has a drink from the FA Cup

Ross Halls is returns with another look at the A-Z of Ipswich Town - and today we've reached the letter O.

O has to be for Osborne - Roger Osborne, the man who scored the famous FA Cup final winning goal against Arsenal at Wembley in 1978.

Roger joined Ipswich from local side Grundisburgh in 1970, and went on to make over 100 appearnces and scored 10 goal during his time at the club, with of course Roger putting himself into Ipswich folklore scoring the winning FA Cup goal.

He left Ipswich to join Colchester in 1981, where he finished his career, but he was always been remembered for his iconic goal.