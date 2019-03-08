A-Z of Ipswich Town: C is for Ray Crawford
PUBLISHED: 19:53 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 12 May 2019
Archant
We continue our A-Z of Ipswich Town series, as Ross Halls takes us through the letter 'C'.
Ray Crawford had to be for C as he his Town's record goalscorer after all spending two succesful season at Portman Road
MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - A is for...
Portsmouth's loss was Town's gain when the young Ray Crawford arrived at Portman Road, where he joined up with Ted Phillips to terrorise defences as the Blues won the Second Division title in 1961 and then at the first time of asking winning the First Division in 1962
MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - B is for...
In total, Crawford played 353 times for Town, scoring an incredible 227 goals.
MORE: Ipswich Town flashback - FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough's last game
What are your memories of Ray? Let us know below!