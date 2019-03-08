Partly Cloudy

A-Z of Ipswich Town: C is for Ray Crawford

PUBLISHED: 19:53 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:02 12 May 2019

Ray Crawford had two succesful spells at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ray Crawford had two succesful spells at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

We continue our A-Z of Ipswich Town series, as Ross Halls takes us through the letter 'C'.

Ray Crawford had to be for C as he his Town's record goalscorer after all spending two succesful season at Portman Road

Portsmouth's loss was Town's gain when the young Ray Crawford arrived at Portman Road, where he joined up with Ted Phillips to terrorise defences as the Blues won the Second Division title in 1961 and then at the first time of asking winning the First Division in 1962

In total, Crawford played 353 times for Town, scoring an incredible 227 goals.

What are your memories of Ray? Let us know below!

