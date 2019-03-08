Video

A-Z of Ipswich Town: C is for Ray Crawford

Ray Crawford had two succesful spells at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

We continue our A-Z of Ipswich Town series, as Ross Halls takes us through the letter 'C'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ray Crawford had to be for C as he his Town's record goalscorer after all spending two succesful season at Portman Road

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - A is for...

Portsmouth's loss was Town's gain when the young Ray Crawford arrived at Portman Road, where he joined up with Ted Phillips to terrorise defences as the Blues won the Second Division title in 1961 and then at the first time of asking winning the First Division in 1962

MORE: A-Z of Ipswich Town - B is for...

In total, Crawford played 353 times for Town, scoring an incredible 227 goals.

MORE: Ipswich Town flashback - FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough's last game

What are your memories of Ray? Let us know below!