‘I want to keep the shirt as long as I can’ - Drinan hoping for central role at Town

Aaron Drinan enjoyed an impressive debut for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Archant

Aaron Drinan is hoping he’s done enough to ‘keep the shirt’ in the wake of pressure from the club’s senior strikers, following his impressive start to the season.

Aaron Drinan with a first half chance which hit the post. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Aaron Drinan with a first half chance which hit the post. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Having signed for the Blues in January 2018, the 22-year-old finally made his debut last weekend against Bristol Rovers and appeared to take his chance, with impressive hold-up play, good link work and an assist for Freddie Sears all coming in a good performance.

He played again in the loss to Arsenal’s Under 21s on Tuesday night and, even though James Norwood and Oli Hawkins are back in the fold, the Irishman appears set for a league debut against Wigan on Sunday.

Manager Paul Lambert has promised players who perform will keep their place this season, in a change in policy from last season’s rotation system, with Drinan keen to take advantage.

“It’s about time really because I have been here two-and-a-half years and probably haven’t been involved with the first team as much as I hoped, so it’s good to finally be able to say I’ve made my debut at last,” he said.

“I thought I did well (against Bristol Rovers) and did what the gaffer asked me to do, which is run the channels and make it stick when I have it. It was good to get the assist and I was probably unlucky not to score one myself.

“The aim is to keep that shirt and try and be as consistent as I can, scoring a few goals along the way. I want to keep the jersey as long as I can.”

Town started positively with the 3-0 victory over Rovers before a disappointing loss to the young Gunners, but Drinan believes the Blues enter the league season with momentum.

Arsenal U21 skipper Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan contest a high ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Arsenal U21 skipper Mark McGuinness and Aaron Drinan contest a high ball. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“That’s what the gaffer wanted, really, for us to get off to a good start, play well and get a win to try and build a bit of momentum going into the season,” he said.

“We play Saturday-Tuesday a lot so momentum will be crucial.”