Drinan makes Scottish loan move until the end of the season

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan will spend the second half of the season on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Drinan, along with midfielder Brett McGavin, had been training with Ayr United with a view to potential loan moves until the end of the season with the Scottish club choosing to sign the striker.

Ayr, previously managed by Ipswich Town legend George Burley, sit third in the Scottish Championship and are bidding to win promotion to the top flight.

Drinan has yet to feature for the Ipswich first-team since signing from Waterford in January 2018, spending time out on loan at his former club, Sutton United and Swedish second-tier side GAIS.

Speaking this morning, manager Paul Lambert said: "They need men's football because, in my opinion, Under 23 isn't teaching them anything. It's not teaching them the right ways of football, the physicality of it or to be streetwise. "It's not teaching them the real game and the real game is a million miles away from Under 23 football. That's why I think Brett and people like that need to go and play men's football.

"They enquired about the lads. I know what Scottish football is like and you'll get absolute honesty up there, that's for sure.

"It will be an eye-opener for them to see what it's like against men."

Ayr manager Mark Kerr said: "We have been tracking Aaron for some time now and were delighted to be able to get him up to train with us.

"He really impressed us at training and fitted in with the rest of the team straight away. He is a different striker to what we have got already, he has good height and will be able to stretch the game for us.

"He has already had a couple of loans and played for Ireland under 21s so we are getting him at the right time.

"Aaron is hungry to succeed and we are thrilled to have got him."