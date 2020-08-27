Poll

‘We’ll keep a close eye on the situation’ - Ayr boss watching Town striker Drinan

Scottish side Ayr United are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan, with a view to bringing him back to Somerset Park.

Drinan, 22, who’s started every pre-season game for Town in a central striker role, went on loan to Scottish Championship outfit Ayr last season, netting twice in nine games – a third strike was wiped out when the match was abandoned – and impressing with his trademark hold-up play and composed finishing.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international is in the last season of his contract at Portman Road and still hasn’t played a minute of competitive football for the Blues, having arrived from Cork City in January 2018.

But boss Paul Lambert has finally given him a chance in the first team this pre-season and he’s looked like he belongs, scoring twice in the three friendly games thus far.

Even so, he’s still likely to be behind James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and new signing Oli Hawkins on the striker depth chart when the real business begins next Saturday.

And Ayr boss Mark Kerr is watching the situation at Portman Road with interest from afar.

He told the Daily Record, when asked about Drinan: “We’ll keep a close eye on the situation and see how it develops.”

Lambert has been effusive in his praise of the young Irishman all pre-season though, and is likely to give him his competitive debut in either the EFL Trophy or Carabao Cup games coming up before the league season gets underway.

When it was put to him that Drinan had given him something to think about, the Town boss said: “He has, I’m really happy with him. His work rate is excellent and he’s done really well.

“He’s only a young lad, we have to remember that, and he’s definitely given us food for thought in the way he’s stepped in and shown desire.

“I’m really happy with him and he’s certainly got a chance.

“Let’s see if he can keep it going.”