E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

‘We’ll keep a close eye on the situation’ - Ayr boss watching Town striker Drinan

27 August, 2020 - 17:00
Aaron Drinan in action against West Ham Picture: STEVE WALLER

Aaron Drinan in action against West Ham Picture: STEVE WALLER

Scottish side Ayr United are keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan, with a view to bringing him back to Somerset Park.

Drinan, 22, who’s started every pre-season game for Town in a central striker role, went on loan to Scottish Championship outfit Ayr last season, netting twice in nine games – a third strike was wiped out when the match was abandoned – and impressing with his trademark hold-up play and composed finishing.

MORE: ‘He’s certainly got a chance’ - Lambert on Drinan’s future at Town

The Republic of Ireland U21 international is in the last season of his contract at Portman Road and still hasn’t played a minute of competitive football for the Blues, having arrived from Cork City in January 2018.

But boss Paul Lambert has finally given him a chance in the first team this pre-season and he’s looked like he belongs, scoring twice in the three friendly games thus far.

Aaron Drinan has impressed in pre-season so far Picture: STEVE WALLERAaron Drinan has impressed in pre-season so far Picture: STEVE WALLER

Even so, he’s still likely to be behind James Norwood, Kayden Jackson and new signing Oli Hawkins on the striker depth chart when the real business begins next Saturday.

And Ayr boss Mark Kerr is watching the situation at Portman Road with interest from afar.

He told the Daily Record, when asked about Drinan: “We’ll keep a close eye on the situation and see how it develops.”

Lambert has been effusive in his praise of the young Irishman all pre-season though, and is likely to give him his competitive debut in either the EFL Trophy or Carabao Cup games coming up before the league season gets underway.

Aaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD CALVERAaron Drinan converts from the spot for his second goal in Ipswich Town's 4-0 win at Colchester United Picture: RICHARD CALVER

MORE: League One opener against Wigan selected by Sky and moved to Sunday

When it was put to him that Drinan had given him something to think about, the Town boss said: “He has, I’m really happy with him. His work rate is excellent and he’s done really well.

“He’s only a young lad, we have to remember that, and he’s definitely given us food for thought in the way he’s stepped in and shown desire.

“I’m really happy with him and he’s certainly got a chance.

Aaron Drinan was on loan at Ayr United last season. Picture: AYR UNITEDAaron Drinan was on loan at Ayr United last season. Picture: AYR UNITED

“Let’s see if he can keep it going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Knife-wielding man who robbed mum and baby in Asda is jailed

Charlie Anderson has been jailed for five years and 10 months following the robbery Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Prison guard claims he was ‘threatened’ into smuggling in drugs

Highpoint prison, near Haverhill Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man in 20s dies and two others seriously injured in A137 crash

One person has died following the collision on the A137. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Boy, 16, accused of unlawful killing chooses not to give evidence in court

The teenagers deny unlawfully killing 45-year-old Richard Day outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, at about midnight on February 23. They also deny violent disorder. Picture: ARCHANT