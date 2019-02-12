‘I can’t wait to get started again’ - Irish striker Drinan rejoins former club Waterford on loan

Aaron Drinan has rejoined Waterford on loan.

Ipswich Town have allowed Irish striker Aaron Drinan to rejoin former club Waterford on loan until June 30.

Drinan has yet to make his Ipswich debut.

The 20-year-old joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018 after impressing during a spell training with the Blues.

He has yet to make his senior Ipswich debut and spent the first half of this season on loan at National League side Sutton United.

Since he has returned to the club he’s been part of the Blues’ Under 23 team but has now been allowed to rejoin League of Ireland side Waterford where he will hope for first team football between now and the summer.

The Munster side will be playing in the Europa League qualifiers this summer and include former Ipswich defender Damien Delaney, now 37, in their ranks.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club. I really enjoyed my time here before, I scored six or seven goals last time I think and I can’t wait to get started again,” Drinan said.

“As soon as I heard the club were interested, I wanted to come back straight away. I jumped at the chance.

“I’ve met some of the squad since I got in and I’m looking forward to meeting the others. Friday is a big game for the club (season opener at home to Shamrock Rovers) and I’m looking forward to being back at the RSC again.”

Waterford are owned by former Norwich City striker Lee Power, who also owns League Two Swindon Town.