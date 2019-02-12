Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I can’t wait to get started again’ - Irish striker Drinan rejoins former club Waterford on loan

PUBLISHED: 08:34 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 14 February 2019

Aaron Drinan has rejoined Waterford on loan. Picture; ROSS HALLS

Aaron Drinan has rejoined Waterford on loan. Picture; ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town have allowed Irish striker Aaron Drinan to rejoin former club Waterford on loan until June 30.

Drinan has yet to make his Ipswich debut. Picture: GREGG BROWNDrinan has yet to make his Ipswich debut. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The 20-year-old joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018 after impressing during a spell training with the Blues.

He has yet to make his senior Ipswich debut and spent the first half of this season on loan at National League side Sutton United.

Since he has returned to the club he’s been part of the Blues’ Under 23 team but has now been allowed to rejoin League of Ireland side Waterford where he will hope for first team football between now and the summer.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Derby County

The Munster side will be playing in the Europa League qualifiers this summer and include former Ipswich defender Damien Delaney, now 37, in their ranks.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club. I really enjoyed my time here before, I scored six or seven goals last time I think and I can’t wait to get started again,” Drinan said.

“As soon as I heard the club were interested, I wanted to come back straight away. I jumped at the chance.

MORE: ‘I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the supporters. We’re well in the fight’ – Lambert on home draw with Derby

“I’ve met some of the squad since I got in and I’m looking forward to meeting the others. Friday is a big game for the club (season opener at home to Shamrock Rovers) and I’m looking forward to being back at the RSC again.”

Waterford are owned by former Norwich City striker Lee Power, who also owns League Two Swindon Town.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Most Read

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Restaurant review: The Six Bells, Horringer –‘Good pub food, in a friendly setting. Try the banana cake!’

The Six Bells in Horringer. Picture: 6bells.co.uk

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 home draw with Derby County

Jonas Knudsen in the thick of the action as Town defend late on in the Ipswich Town v Derby County (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 13 February 2019. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Utility room ‘completely destroyed’ in Earl Soham house fire

Three crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service attended the house fire in Earl Soham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Patisserie Valerie is saved

Patisserie Valerie Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists