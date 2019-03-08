E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Matchday Live: Blues bid to banish memories of FA Cup horror show in televised Accrington clash

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 October 2019

Ipswich Town take on Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

Ipswich Town are in action at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Kick-off 12pm.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists the club is still 'miles away from where we want to get'.

The Blues boss has been reflecting on the progress made by the club ahead of a return to Accrington Stanley tomorrow (12pm, Sky Sports).

Town were dumped out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at the Wham Stadium back in January, but go back there top of the League One table following an 11-game unbeaten start.

"The club has moved on an incredible amount since that game," said Lambert. "There's a really good feeling between the supporters and the football club now. It's all coming back.

"It's small steps but it's in a really good place at the minute. We're miles away from where we want to get to but we have got the support back, which is the catalyst for things starting to rebuild again."

Town will be backed by around 1,000 fans in Lancashire, a superb following given the kick-off time and the fact the game will be broadcast on television.

James Wilson is suspended for the Blues, while key trio Kane Vincent-Young, Flynn Downes and James Norwood are all injury doubts.

