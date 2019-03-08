Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley

Disappointment for Kayden Jackson at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-0 by Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert leaves the pitch after the final whistle at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

The high ball which led to Stanley's first goal took the Czech goalkeeper out the game before Colby Bishop headed home, while he went the right way but couldn't keep the striker's penalty out of the net for the second. Had a couple of moments where he came out and played with his feet, putting hearts in mouths, but otherwise didn't have an awful lot to do. 6

Luke Woolfenden

Danny Rowe shooting during the second half at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Danny Rowe shooting during the second half at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Made one good block early on and, while being caught out of position on a couple of occasions, was solid enough. He could potentially have done more to help out Edwards for the first goal. In the second period the defender could perhaps have got Ipswich back into this game, but his effort was adjudged not to have crossed the line before Ross Sykes cleared with replays, albeit inconclusive, suggested it might have. 6

Luke Chambers

The pick of the Ipswich Town players. Played wearing a bandage following an early clash of heads with Zanzala and performed well. Headed it when he needed to, made blocks when he needed to with one particularly good block after the interval. 7

Toto Nsiala

Armando Dobra professes his innocence as Referee Sebastian Stockbridge wields his red card at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra professes his innocence as Referee Sebastian Stockbridge wields his red card at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

A difficult afternoon all-round on his return to league action. He was being pulled around the pitch and struggled on the ball at times during the first period, even before giving away a silly penalty for a clumsy barge on Bishop. It wasn't dangerous and there was no malice to the challenge, but it was clumsy and cost his side. Was subbed at the break. 3

Gwion Edwards

Started at right wing-back and had some bright early moments while also having to defend. Was left high and dry, marking two men for the cross which supplied the first goal of game, with Bishop getting ahead of him to head home. Had a few tough moments at the back before switching to an orthodox right-back after the interval. Was on the end of a nasty Liam McConville tackle which should have earned a red card. He's at his best as an advanced winger, rather than the role he was asked to perform today. 5

Luke Garbutt

Armando Dobra professes his innocence after Referee Sebastian Stockbridge sent him off at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd Armando Dobra professes his innocence after Referee Sebastian Stockbridge sent him off at Accrington. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The left-sided specialist has been a consistent performer during his early weeks as an Ipswich player but this was an off day. His positioning, while playing as a left wing-back in the first half, left Nsiala exposed as crosses rained in from his side. Improved after the break but didn't offer the same level of attacking threat we've been used to. 4

Cole Skuse

Was playing without usual midfield partner Flynn Downes for the first time this season but had a decent game. He was his usual self, moving the ball well, mopping up when needing to and bringing his more creatively-minded team-mates into the game with clever passes. 6

Andre Dozzell

Tempers flare at Accrington during the second half. Picture Pagepix Ltd Tempers flare at Accrington during the second half. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Another big opportunity for the youngster, who was in for a rare start. As usual his touch was neat and he was able to pop off passes to team mates and move the ball around the pitch. But his influence was minimal during a half in which Ipswich struggled to get anything going following a bright opening few minutes. Was replaced at the break. 4

Jon Nolan

Started the game as the No.10, playing behind the strike pairing of Jackson and Judge, and had some good early moments as he looked to link play between defence and attack. Was booked, which seemed to take something out of his game when he was asked to played in a central two after the interval. 5

Luke Woolfenden stabs the ball towards goal but did it cross the line? Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Woolfenden stabs the ball towards goal but did it cross the line? Picture Pagepix Ltd

Alan Judge

Just as he was at Gillingham last month, Judge was deployed in a second-striker role off of Jackson. He flashed an early header wide and was in the thick of the action early on without being able to find a killer pass. Had a bundled effort which squirmed under keeper before being hacked off the line by Jordan Clark, but with no target man to connect with his influence drifted as Ipswich began to struggle. Moved to a wide left position in the second half and had one bright run before being replaced after the hour mark. 5

Kayden Jackson

A second return to his former club for the striker. He toiled during the FA Cup loss in January but was more influential today, without having any clear sights of goal. He did his best work running the channels, with the Stanley defence looking worried by his pace at times, but with no physical presence alongside him he had little to aim for. 5

Anthony Georgiou fires a second half shot on target at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ltd Anthony Georgiou fires a second half shot on target at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra (for Dozzell, 46)

A big moment for the teenager as he came on at the break for his league debut, live on television. It started well, with his introduction giving his side a real spark and a new purpose, but ended with an early bath. He tangled with Sykes and appeared to throw an arm, with little velocity, into the much-taller defender before the Stanley man reacted with added power with both dismissed. He had given the referee a decision to make, though. He had already been booked and a second booking would have perhaps been the fair outcome, but he was shown a straight red card. 5

Danny Rowe (for Nsiala, 46)

Came on at the break alongside Dobra but wasn't able to make any significant impact on the contest as Ipswich searched for a way back into the game. 5

Luke Woolfenden claims his shot had crossed the goal line at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ltd Luke Woolfenden claims his shot had crossed the goal line at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Ltd

Anthony Georgiou (for Judge, 66)

Tried to be the spark Ipswich so desperately needed, dragging a shot wide from outside the box, but that's as good as it got. Still waiting for a first start. 5

