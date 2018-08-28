Sunshine and Showers

SIL Senior round-up: Defending champs Achilles go top as Henley slip up

PUBLISHED: 17:08 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 27 January 2019

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER

Gavin Van Oene netted a brace for champions Achilles in their 3-2 win over Haughley United. Picture: JAMES AGER

James Ager

Defending champions Achilles sit top of the SIL Senior Division after a 3-2 home win over Haughley United.

Haughley actually led at the the break, through a Reece Golding strike after 20 minutes, but Gavin Van Oene equalised in the second stanza, before putting the champions ahead from the spot after Ryan Wragg was up-ended.

Connor Field made it 3-1, before Jamie Smith pulled one back for Haughley, but Achilles survived a nervy last ten minutes.

Henley Athletic are in second spot after they were upset 3-2 at home by East Bergholt United. Ross White and Jamie Cowan got the goals for Henley, but a brace from Kyle Jay and a strike from Aaron Greenwood gave Bergholt the win.

Bourne Vale now sit third, after a 2-1 win at Claydon FC. Man of the match Franko Mallardo got both goals for Vale – his second a beauty of a free-kick – while Cole netted for Claydon.

Elsewhere, Capel Plough and Benhall St Mary shared the points in a 2-2 draw. Super striker Chris Sillett gave the Badgers the lead from the spot, before Daniel Page levelled things up.

Tom Mower put Benhall back in front with a header, but Ant Jackson grabbed the equaliser from a Shaun Webb cross.

In a clash at the bottom, Leiston St Margarets heaped further woe on basement boys Grundisburgh with a 4-1 win.

Ash Davis actually put the rock bottom side ahead, but a brace from Luke Croager, a Tane Backhouse penalty and a strike from Toby Jackson gave Leiston an emphatic victory.

Finally, Bramford United, who are also struggling at the bottom of the table, were thumped 4-1 at home by Coplestonians.

Again, the struggling side took the lead, with Kieran Mandley netting after just four minutes.

But a brace from Jordan Godbold and strikes from Perrie Soanes and Josh Smith made the points safe for Cops, who sit eighth in the table.

Other result: Wenhaston United 0 Trimley Red Devils 2.

