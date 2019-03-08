Thunderstorms

Clinical Achilles win Senior Cup final despite Cornard's grandstand finish

PUBLISHED: 21:31 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 10 May 2019

Achilles celebrate their second Suffolk Senior Cup final in three years at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Achilles celebrate their second Suffolk Senior Cup final in three years at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Achilles 4 Cornard United 3

Achilles celebrate their opening goal in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSAchilles celebrate their opening goal in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Achilles won the Suffolk Senior Cup for the second time in three years after an exciting 4-3 victory over Cornard at Portman Road.

Andy Coote's side proved too clinical for a brave west Suffolk side who played some nice football but couldn't find the cutting edge until late in the game as they set up a grandstand finish with two goals in injury time.

Achilles, 3-0 up just after the break and 4-1 up going into injury time were cruising until two late Cornard goals made it a thrilling last minute or so.

Gavin Van Oene had the first shot in earnest for the Suffolk & Ipswich League side that just went over the bar, before Cornard came close to taking an early lead.

Good play between Jack Graham and Bradley Dix saw the latter stride forward and crash a shot against the Achilles bar. It was a let-off for the Ipswich-based side and they almost made the most of it immediately, David Grimwood seeing his shot blocked.

Andrew Schofield vollied over as the west Suffolk side enjoyed the better of the early stages. But on 19 minutes Achilles took the lead. A low cross into the Cornard six-yard box saw Cornard skipper Anthony Clark foul Lee Grimwood and Gavin Van Oene struck the resultant penalty home.

Cornard thought they had equalised in the 24th minute but Sean Hanley was offside.

Gavin Van Oene celebrates scoring from the spot for Achilles in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSGavin Van Oene celebrates scoring from the spot for Achilles in the Suffolk Senior Cup final at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Gavin Van Oene's volley was saved after his was gifted the opportunity and a fine run by the impressive Graham saw him skip by three Achilles defenders before slipping, the ball falling to Bartlett, but Danny Crump saved well.

It was 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Lee Grimwood twisted and turned in the box, but was getting nowhere and the danger seemed to have passed.

But while being challenged by Clark the ball flew in off the underside of the bar - there was much debate whether it was an own goal by the Cornard defender, but Grimwood and Achilles celebrated. It was all rather tough on Cornard who had hardly been two goals poorer at this point.

Achilles' Lee Grimwood, left and Cornard's Anthony Clark, the two captains, battle at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSAchilles' Lee Grimwood, left and Cornard's Anthony Clark, the two captains, battle at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bartlett slid in six yards out but agonisingly made no contact as Cornard looked for a goal back.

Achilles appeared to put the tie to bed early in the second half, David Grimwood being allowed far too much room to pick his spot.

Blanchett was sent off for two yellow cards for Cornard who pulled one back as Charlie Hayes nodded home from a corner. Ryan Wragg slotted home to make it 4-1 to Achilles, before Clark made it 4-2 and Max Dinnell slotted home to make it 4-3. It set up a grandstand finish, but it was too late for Cornard and Achilles deservedly ran out victors.

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

