'I want to show what I can do' - new keeper Przybek wants to force his way into first-team picture

Ipswich Town have signed goalkeeper Adam Przybek. Picture: ITFC Archant

New signing Adam Przybek is excited to get started at Ipswich Town and is keen to force his way into the first-team picture as soon as possible.

The 19-year-old signed a two-year contract at Portman Road yesterday after leaving boyhood club West Bromwich Albion, and is set to begin work with the Blues' Under 23s.

While the teenager is happy to bide his time and learn under goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker, he also wants to force his way into the senior conversation as soon as he possibly can.

"It's a fresh start for me having been at West Brom since I was seven so it's all going to be new for me with a new training ground and new lads," Przybek said.

"I'm buzzing and looking forward to getting started.

"I feel like I am ready for a change and coming into a new environment there will probably be a few nerves until I settle in, but this feels right for me at this stage.

"I can tell everyone is going to be hungry to go straight back up to the Championship and I'm buzzing to be a part of it.

"Firstly for me it's about settling in and getting to know the lads well and hopefully getting a few games under my belt in the Under 23s to show what I can do.

"Then I want to try and get myself in and around the first-team squad as soon as possible."

Przybek spent time on trial at Ipswich at the start of the year and is excited to now be working under Walker and manager Paul Lambert full-time.

"Coming in on trial in January and February gave me a good idea of what I'm coming into and I knew it was the right place for me.

"Jimmy (Walker) seemed great and seems a really nice guy and a great coach, so I'm buzzing to get going.

"I'm dreading pre-season a little bit but it will be good to get going."

Przybek is the second new goalkeeper to make the move to Portman Road this summer, following the capture of Gillingham's Tomas Holy on a free transfer.

It's a time of change in the Ipswich Town goalkeeping department, with Dean Gerken released after six years at the club and a number of Championship sides showing interest in Bartosz Bialkowski.

Harry Wright is the only other professional goalkeeper at the club, with Przybek's arrival increasing the possibility of the youngster being sent out on loan to gain valuable senior experience.