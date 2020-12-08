‘There’s a vast amount of talent’ - Town U18 coach Atay says his young stars will aim ‘to make first team better’

Ipswich Town U18s manager Adem Atay celebrrates after his young Blues beat Premier League Fulham 3-2 in added time in the FA Youth Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town under 18’s boss Adem Atay says there’s a ‘vast amount of talent’ in the youth ranks at the Blues - and it’s his job to get them into the first team and beyond.

Town U18s celebrate as they beat Fulham at Portman Road in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls Town U18s celebrate as they beat Fulham at Portman Road in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Ross Halls

The young Blues scored a memorable come-from-behind win against Premier League Fulham in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road last night, fighting back from 2-0 down at the break to triumph 3-2 in added time.

Brooklyn Kabongolo, Liam Gibbs and Harley Curtis got the goals for Atay’s side, which also featured promising centre-back Elkan Baggott, who travelled with the first team to Plymouth on Saturday. Both he and Bury boy Gibbs – an unused sub at Plymouth – have seen first team action this season.

And Atay said games like last night’s, against top tier opposition, will help Town’s young talent progress on their path towards the first team.

He said: “With the Cat 2 (Category 2 Academy) games programme not being the best, we don’t often get to play top clubs in a meaningful game - a cup game’s always meaningful. It’s not the be-all and end-all, obviously their ambitions are to go on and have a career in this game, but this is a starting point for them - youth team football, and cup games like this, against top oppposition.”

Atay added: “There’s a vast amount of talent in that changing room.

“Some are regularly playing (under) 18’s, some are in the 23’s and some, like Gibbs and Elkan, are getting a lot of first team experience, so that’s their focus – trying to have a career in this game, and this is the start point, but certainly a game that they can learn from, reflect on and take into future matches, whichever age group they’re with.”

Liam Gibbs celebrates his penalty in the Blues 3-2 win over Fulham Picture: Ross Halls Liam Gibbs celebrates his penalty in the Blues 3-2 win over Fulham Picture: Ross Halls

Town, of course, have a rich history of bringing players through the academy into the first team and, in many cases, on to stardom – Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble, Richard Wright, Darren Bent, Connor Wickham and current midfield star Flynn Downes, to name but a few. And Atay said that’s his ultimate goal.

“Our prime role, any coach in this football club in the academy, is to try and develop the individuals to keep progressing and not just get into the first team, but make the first team better,” he explained.

“That’s the message to all players here – once you’re there, try to make that first team better. You’re not there just to make up numbers.

Elkan Baggott in action Picture: Ross Halls Elkan Baggott in action Picture: Ross Halls

“In previous years, the history of this football club and academy has been producing players for the first team, or even to go on to bigger heights, and we’ll continue to do that.

“The messages have been the same over the years from Bryan (Klug) and it’s important that we continue that and push the boys on for the current regime and the first team, and hopefully they can keep pushing on and doing well for us.”