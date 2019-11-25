E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'The FA Trophy has been fantastic for us' - AFC Sudbury boss Morsley

PUBLISHED: 11:15 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 25 November 2019

AFC left-back Baris Altintop is quick to close down Kingstonian winger Dan Bennett, during Saturday's 2-1 defeat in South-West London. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Despite the heart-ache of Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Kingstonian in the FA Trophy, via a scrambled 88th minute goal, AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley praised his side for their exploits in the competition, and also their gutsy showing at King George's Field.

AFC Sudbury had won 4-1 away at Worthing, from the Isthmian League Premier, in the previous round, and they gave another Step Three side in Kingstonian a cracking game, in South-West London.

"The FA Trophy has been a fantastic competition for us this season, in so many ways," insisted Morsley.

"We've had some great days, and even today was a great day. We came up against an exceptionally good footballing side - I thought they were magnificent in the first half to play football of that ability on what was a very heavy pitch. I was very, very impressed.

"We rode our luck in the first half, there's no two ways about it. But we came out in the second half, got the early goal and played good counter-attacking football.

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley. Picture: PAUL VOLLERAFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

"I thought we did all right - Kingstonian rested a few today because they have a big game next Saturday (at home to Fylde in the second round of the FA Cup), but they were able to bring on exceptional players off the bench, against our tiring legs. It was a hard game for us.

"They are a Step Three club, and a good club at that level. I feared it might be a massacre, but somehow the boys dug in. We were in the ascendancy for the final 10 minutes of the first half - we were creating chances and Kingstonian had run out of ideas a little bit.

"So I'm disappointed in a way, because they have gone and won it in the 88th minute, but the over-riding feeling is one of pride because the boys really battled.

"Was it pure exhaustion that lost us the game at the end? Maybe so, maybe so.

"When (Jose) Mourinho parks the bus, and his team play on the counter-attack, it's brilliant tactics. For us, we came up against a very good footballing side, but we found a way of stopping them from playing. And on the counter we always looked a threat.

"So I have pride in our endeavour, and I repeat - the FA Trophy has been fantastic for us," added Morsley.

Referring to Callum Harrison's goal, Morsley said: "He's got another goal with his left foot. He was bright, and he's now getting his fitness levels up. He ran himself into the ground."

