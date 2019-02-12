AFC Sudbury beaten in goal fest at Brentwood

Callum Harrison, who scored in AFC Sudbury's 5-2 defeat at Brentwood. Picture: CLIVE PEARSON Archant

Brentwood Town 5 AFC Sudbury 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AFC Sudbury were beaten 5-2 in a goal fest by hosts Brentwood Town in a Bostik North clash tonight, Mark Morsley’s men punished for some slack defending.

Tony Stokes gave Brentwood an early lead, firing past keeper Paul Walker on six minutes, and Mitchel Hunter doubled the advantage on 36 minutes via a spectacular free-kick. However, Hunter then scored at the other end, six minutes later, turning home an own goal while under pressure from Liam Bennett.

Billy Holland was a whisker away from netting an equaliser, but his effort hit the bar, and Brentwood restored their two-goal advantage when Kojo Apenteng scored to make it 3-1 in the 51st minute following a poor attempted clearance.

Callum Harrison replied just eight minutes later, keeper Rob Budd unable to keep out the ball and colliding with the post in the process. He was stretchered off.

Alfie Hilton made it 4-2 to Brentwood in the 73rd minute, sweeping home a rebound, and Hilton grabbed his second and the home side’s fifth from distance on 81 minutes.