'You write my teams off at your peril' - AFC Sudbury boss Morsley

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

AFC manager, Mark Morsley, insists that his team are "in a good place" going into today's testing FA Trophy third round qualifying tie at higher-level Kingstonian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) in action during the FA Trophy second round win at Worthing. Whight is out for at least six weeks with a fractured ankle. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) in action during the FA Trophy second round win at Worthing. Whight is out for at least six weeks with a fractured ankle. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Despite once again starting as underdogs, a tag that suited them in the previous round, where they were good value for a 4-1 win at Isthmian League Premier hosts Worthing, AFC Sudbury will once again fancy their chances of causing an upset.

The Suffolk club are bang in form, as confirmed by Tuesday night's eye-catching 1-0 league win at high-fliers Heybridge Swifts, courtesy of Callum Harrison's terrific second-half strike.

And boss Morsley believes that his side can again defy the underdogs title, in south-west London this afternoon.

"We keep ticking over. We are in a good place at the moment," explained Morsley.

FA Trophy action: Sean Marks (blue shirt) has his hands on his hips after narrowly failing to score, during the 4-1 win at Worthing. Picture: CARL MARSTON FA Trophy action: Sean Marks (blue shirt) has his hands on his hips after narrowly failing to score, during the 4-1 win at Worthing. Picture: CARL MARSTON

"This is a good game for us. It's a win-win situation. Once again we are the underdogs, but we get money even if we lose the tie.

"We were underdogs against Harrow Borough (2-0 win in the first qualifying round), and also underdogs against Worthing, and we are happy with that tag. We will just see where it takes us," added Morsley.

You may also want to watch:

AFC Sudbury have lost just one of their last seven games, in all competitions, and have certainly recovered from a dip in form and results that included a Suffolk Premier Cup exit at the hands of Hadleigh United, on penalties, and a few league reverses.

Morsley continued: "We played really well at Heybridge. They put us under the cosh for the first 15 minutes - Heybridge are a decent side going forward.

"But we got better and better during the evening, and we thoroughly deserved to win.

"The only down-side was that we lost Joe Whight (captain and left-back) to injury. He fractured his ankle while making a game-winning tackle at the end, it was a points-winning tackle.

"Joe is a massive player for us. An X-ray revealed a fracture, and he has ligament damage as well, so we are looking at six weeks out, and may be longer.

"But we will cope. Harry Critchley has been playing well, and he only lost his place when he broke his wrist at Hullbridge Sports, while we also have Liam Bennett and Baris (Altintop) who can play in that position (left-back)."

As regards today's opponents, Kingstonian, who play at Step Three in the Isthmian Premier, Morsley said: "They are a robust side, and are big and physical.

"They are having a good FA Cup run, and they have a pudding of a pitch, sharing with Corinthian Casuals. It's dead and heavy, a complete contrast to our 3G pitch.

"But you write my teams off at your peril. We will have one or two tricks up our sleeves," added Morsley.