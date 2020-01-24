E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I feel the goals will come' - AFC Sudbury boss Morsley

PUBLISHED: 12:19 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 24 January 2020

Pinball in the Soham penalty area, during AFC Sudbury's 1-0 defeat last weekend. Sudbury entertain Brentwood Town this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Archant

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley, remains upbeat despite a couple of recent defeats, ahead of tomorrow afternoon's home match against fellow strugglers Brentwood Town.

Sudbury have found it difficult trying to clamber out of the bottom half of the table this season, losing nine of their first 17 league matches. They are currently down in 16th spot, although they have games in hand over virtually all the teams in and around them - there still have 21 fixtures to play this term,

The West Suffolk club have won six times, and are looking up the table rather than down, while they enjoyed a fine run in the FA Trophy earlier in the campaign.

Morsley's men are actually only four points behind Soham Town Rangers, in 12th place, with five games in hand over the Cambridgshire club, so there is much to play for over thee coming weeks.

"Although we have had two defeats in our last two games, I still believe that we are not that far away," explained Morsley.

"And we can still take great confidence from the New Year's Day win against Histon.

You may also want to watch:

"In both these defeats (2-0 at home to Tilbury, and 1-0 away at Soham Town Rangers) we have created chances; we just have not put them away.

"Although not ideal, it would be somewhat worse if we were not creating, so I feel the goals will come.

"Although our position is not where I want to be, we have games in hand and our goal difference is somewhat better than the clubs around us.

"That tells me that we are in a bit of a false position.

"Saying that, we do have to start picking up points and I feel confident Saturday's game is where this will start, albeit I am wary of Brentwood as their away form is better than their home form.

"So we will not underestimate them," added Morsley.

Tomorrow's visitors Brentwood are one place and two points behind AFC Sudbury, but have played two games more than their Suffolk hosts. Three of Brentwood's five league wins have been on the road, with 11 of their 19 points gathered from away fixtures.

They suffered a 1-0 home loss at the hands of high-flying Heybridge Swifts on Tuesday evening.

