Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘They are the best side in the league by far’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley on Maldon & Tiptree

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2019

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

AFC Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley, was delighted with some of his young side’s football, especially during the first period, despite last night’s heavy 5-1 home defeat at the hands of promotion-chasing Maldon & Tiptree.

The Suffolk side had powered to a 4-0 win at out-of-sorts Basildon United on Saturday, but the visit of the Jammers was always going to be a much sterner test, and so it proved.

In fact, Morsley rates the current Jammers squad as the best in the Bostik North, better even than league leaders Bowers & Pitsea.

“We had a young team out there, and it was a conscious decision to do that,” explained Morsley.

“And I enjoyed large parts of the game.

“We live in the real world and we are playing against a side who, if they had had this squad at the start of the season, then they would be winning the league.

“I think they are the best side in the league by far. They were impressive.

“Bowers & Pitsea have got some knowledgeable non-league players, but these boys (Maldon & Tiptree) are technically very, very good.

“I said to the lads before the game that they are the one side who might be as good if not better than you are on this (3G) surface. And I think they proved it tonight.

“But for the first 22 minutes we were excellent. We are disappointed with the first three goals we conceded – we felt they could have been dealt with.

“But the benefit of this game, you cannot underestimate. We had a lot of under-18 players in there, which is what we want to do.

“We have under-18s who are used to winning games, but this is a different challenge to lose a game. I was proud of the way we played at times.

“These two football clubs are in different places, let’s be honest.

“Maldon & Tiptree are under pressure to get up the leagues, with their Colchester United connection.

“They want to get up into Step Two, and you can see the rationale behind that.

“But our aims are different, and our situation is different, and I enjoyed watching them play tonight.

“We had several chances, especially early on,” added Morsley.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sudbury railway line ‘taken out of service’ after train fault

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey will be replaced by buses until further notice Picture: GREGG BROWN

Long delays on A12 near Colchester after collision between car and motorbike

The A12 at Eight Ash Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They are the best side in the league by far’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley on Maldon & Tiptree

AFC Sudbury keeper Paul Walker protects his goal as Maldon & Tiptree mount another attack during the first half at King's Marsh. Picture: CARL MARSTON

£300m SnOasis project takes ‘crucial step forward’

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

Significant delays on A14 at Copdock after lorry breakdown

One lane of the A14 offslip is currently closed Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists