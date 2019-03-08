'It's all to play for' - AFC Sudbury boss Morsley ahead of FA Cup replay

AFC Sudbury teenager, Freddie King, celebrating. He scored a late equaliser at Deeping Rangers to set up tonight's FA Cup replay. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Thomas Bradford

AFC Sudbury, heartened by Freddie King's late equaliser in a 2-2 draw in Lincolnshire on Saturday, will be gunning for FA Cup glory in a first qualifying round replay against Deeping Rangers at King's Marsh tonight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teenager King came off the bench to force a replay with a fine strike on 84 minutes, and manager Mark Morsley is confident that his side can complete the job with home advantage, although the opposition will be not under-estimated.

"I thought we played well in the first half at their place. We were the better team and we deserved to be 1-0 up," explained Morsley, with reference to Sean Marks' headed opener.

"However, our keeper did make three point-blank saves to keep us in the game, which shows how dangerous Deeping can be, and we have to be watchful of that in the replay. It should be another good cup tie.

"They came at us in the second half, scored a scrappy equaliser and then took the lead with a great goal, from a free-kick. Sean Marks then put one over the bar from inside the six-yard box, at which point we are thinking it might be one of those days.

You may also want to watch:

"But I have a lot of options, with the younger kids these days, and young Freddie King came off the bench and scored a fantastic equaliser.

"I don't think either side deserved to lose the game, but then neither side really deserved to win it, so it's all to play for in the replay. It should be a game of contrasting styles, because they are quite a robust side and are quite direct. They look to push on, high up the pitch.

"Their pitch was good, but the grass was quite long, which played to their strengths.

"We have to be on our mettle, but if we can keep good possession then we should have a good chance, although we will not be under-estimating them," added Morsley.

AFC will again be without the injured duo of centre-half Adam Bailey-Dennis and attacker Reece Harris, but otherwise have a strong squad available.

Meanwhile, NEEDHAM MARKET are also in FA Cup first qualifying round replay action tonight, when they entertain Dereham Town at Bloomfields.

Luke Ingram grabbed an 87th minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Dereham to set up this replay.