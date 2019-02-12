AFC Sudbury cruise to big victory at Basildon United

AFC Sudbury players Billy Holland's opening goal, at Basildon United today.

Basildon United 0 AFC Sudbury 4

Basildon United keeper Strizovic picks the ball out of his own net after blundering for AFC Sudbury's second goal, which was scored by Callum Harrison.

AFC Sudbury cruised to a comprehensive victory at Basildon United in a largely one-sided Bostik North clash at Gardiners Close this afternoon.

First-half goals by Billy Holland, Callum Harrison and Phil Kelly put AFC Sudbury in the driving seat.

And Harrison netted his second and Sudbury’s fourth, with nine minutes remaining, to complete the scoring.

AFC Sudbury were 3-0 up the break, but it could so easily have been double figures, such was their dominance against a very brittle Basildon.

Joe Grimwood rises high to meet this corner with his head, during AfC Sudbury's win at Basildon United this afternoon.

Kelly was through on goal inside the first two minutes, but chose to shot rather than cross from an excellent position.

Two minutes later and keeper Strizovic was forced into the first of many first-half saves, when saving Ben Hunter’s shot at the second attempt following Hayes’ delivery.

Young Strizovic made a double save to deny the visitors in the eighth minute. First he dived at the feet of Hayes, and although the ball spun loose, the Basildon keeper was alert enough to palm away the follow-up shot by Harrison, despite being several yards off his line.

The chances continued to flow apace, and a rasping drive from Kelly was superbly tipped around the post by the agile Strizovic in the 11th minute.

AFC Sudbury players are quickc to celebrate their third goal, netted by Phil Kelly before half-time at Basildon United this afternoon.

But AFC Sudbury finally made their superiority count with the opening goal, in the 23rd minute.

A corner was only half-cleared and Holland capitalised with a fierce, angled drive which flew past a sea of defenders, huddled inside the six-yard box, and crashed into the net.

A minute later and Strizovic did well to push Hayes’ goalbound shot around his post, although Basildon’s keeper then blundered to gift Sudbury a second goal in the 29th minute.

Harrison caught Strizovic napping on the edge of his penalty area and was able to rob him, before steering the ball into an unguarded net. It was an embarrassing moment for the home keeper.

Strizovic redeemed himself by pulling off another good block to keep out Hayes’ thunderbolt in the 36th minute, with the follow-up shot by Hunter being deflected wide off defender Nathan Okoye.

However, AFC Sudbury did scored from the ensuing corner, Kelly sticking out a boot to divert home at the near post and so give the Suffolk a 3-0 lead at half-time.

It was a very different start to the second-half, with Basildon forcing the pace. Daniel Cheema had a shot cleared off the goal-line, and substitute Emmanuel Brown hit the post from point-blank range on the hour mark.

The visitors weathered the storm and Harrison then struck on the break, racing onto Hayes’ through ball to slide past Strizovic and so bag his second and his team’s fourth in the 81st minute.

BASILDON UNITED: Strizovic, Brandon, Thompson, Hodgson, Turpin,Okoye, Santos, Norman, Pibworth, Cheema, Fatt, Brown. Unused subs: Taylor, Cobblah, Paxman, Brinklow.

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, Bennett, Coakley, Holland (sub Harris, 72), Altintop, Grimwood, Hunter, Hammett, Hayes (sub Blackwell, 82), Harrison, Kelly (sub Maycock, 76). Unused subs: Wright, Dettmar.

Attendance: 148