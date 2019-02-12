AFC Sudbury’s French set to feature against Ipswich U-23s on trial at League One Barnsley

Tyler French, right in action for AFC Sudbury against Heybridge Swifts' Luke Callander, is currently on trail at Barnsley. Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

AFC Sudbury’s high-profile young defender, Tyler French, is currently on trial at ambitious League One club Barnsley.

Tyler French, in action for AFC Sudbury against Aylesbury United in the FA Trophy. French could play for Barnsley Under-23s against Ipswich Town on Friday afternoon. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Tyler French, in action for AFC Sudbury against Aylesbury United in the FA Trophy. French could play for Barnsley Under-23s against Ipswich Town on Friday afternoon. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

And the highly-rated French, who was recently transfer-listed by AFC Sudbury, as professional clubs began to take more interest in the player, is set to feature for Barnsley Under-23s against Ipswich Town on Friday afternoon.

A successful product of AFC’s Academy system, French has certainly progressed as a footballer during his long stint in AFC Sudbury’s first team, in the Bostik League.

Now aged 20, French shot to prominence when he had a trial at Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, as well as also having trials at Leicester City and Ipswich Town, while a teenager.

AFC boss Mark Morsley revealed: “Tyler French is currently on trial with Barnsley, having played in their Under-23 win (4-0) against Colchester United on Monday night.

“He will also play a home match against Ipswich Under-23s on Friday afternoon.

“Tyler is currently also on the radar of other clubs, and it will be a huge shock if the lad does not start his overdue professional career sooner rather than later.

“His development was started with Danny Laws and his excellent Academy, and I believe enhanced by my staff so we can all be proud of the lad, and I personally wish all the best.

“It is just a shame that one of the more local pro clubs were not switched on to his undoubted ability,” added Morsley.

French is contracted at King’s Marsh until the end of the 2019-20 season, and AFC Sudbury will be expecting to receive a good fee for a player who made his first-team debut at the age of 17.

Long Melford-based French had trials at Ipswich earlier on in his career, in 2016 and 2017, but was not offered a deal.

But he will be hoping to finally strike a deal, at Barnsley or perhaps another interested club. The Tykes are riding high in second spot in League One, and are hoping to secure automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury, beaten 5-1 at home by second-placed Maldon & Tiptree on Tuesday night, entertain Canvey Island in Bostik North this Saturday.