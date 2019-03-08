E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

AFC Sudbury entertain Felixstowe on a busy night of non-league football

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 August 2019

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Sudbury entertain Felixstowe & Walton tomorrow evening. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Sudbury entertain Felixstowe & Walton tomorrow evening. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH

Archant

It will be a big night of non-league football tomorrow evening, not least in the Isthmian League North where clubs play their second games of the season, following the busy opening day on Saturday.

The pick of them pits AFC SUDBURY against FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED in a Suffolk derby at King's Marsh, with both clubs hoping to bounce back from first day defeats.

Mark Morsley's Sudbury were beaten 3-1 at one of the promotion favourites, Coggeshall Town, while the Seasiders were well-beaten 4-1 at home by Great Wakering Rovers.

Tomorrow evening's match can also be seen as a warm-up for this Saturday's FA Cup preliminary round clash between the two, which again takes place at Sudbury.

Elsewhere, there is an intriguing clash at Spa Road as hosts WITHAM TOWN entertain BURY TOWN.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Chenery's Bury side were good value for their 3-1 home win over Basildon United on Saturday, while Witham recorded an equally impressive result, winning 3-0 win away at newly-promoted Hullbridge Sports.

There's a big North-East Essex derby at Scraley Road, as HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS take on COGGESHALL TOWN, while MALDON & TIPTREE travel to Brentwood Town, who kicked off their season with a 4-1 defeat at Grays Athletic.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, BRANTHAM ATHLETIC will look to bounce back from Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to league leaders Norwich United when they play host to fellow Suffolk side WHITTON UNITED, who have so far lost all three matches.

HADLEIGH UNITED, who are also pointless after four games, are on the road at FC CLACTON, who lost 1-0 at Wroxham last weekend.

STOWMARKET TOWN, who were not in action over the weekend, will be hoping to make it three league wins on the bounce at the expense of visiting NEWMARKET TOWN, while KIRKLEY & PAKFIELD are at Wroxham.

In the same division on Wednesday evening, second-placed WOODBRIDGE TOWN entertain WALSHAM LE WILLOWS, and LONG MELFORD, 2-1 winners at Ely City last Friday, play host to STANWAY ROVERS.

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open – how did he get into a lion’s mouth?

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pushchairs and child car seats among unsafe products destined for sale online

Port of Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Kings of Anglia - Peterborough drama, Vincent-Young’s arrival and assessing Town’s start to the season

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 81
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists