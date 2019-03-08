AFC Sudbury entertain Felixstowe on a busy night of non-league football

Sean Marks wins a header for AFC Sudbury on his debut against Coggeshall. Sudbury entertain Felixstowe & Walton tomorrow evening. Picture: STEVEN SCREECH Archant

It will be a big night of non-league football tomorrow evening, not least in the Isthmian League North where clubs play their second games of the season, following the busy opening day on Saturday.

The pick of them pits AFC SUDBURY against FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED in a Suffolk derby at King's Marsh, with both clubs hoping to bounce back from first day defeats.

Mark Morsley's Sudbury were beaten 3-1 at one of the promotion favourites, Coggeshall Town, while the Seasiders were well-beaten 4-1 at home by Great Wakering Rovers.

Tomorrow evening's match can also be seen as a warm-up for this Saturday's FA Cup preliminary round clash between the two, which again takes place at Sudbury.

Elsewhere, there is an intriguing clash at Spa Road as hosts WITHAM TOWN entertain BURY TOWN.

Ben Chenery's Bury side were good value for their 3-1 home win over Basildon United on Saturday, while Witham recorded an equally impressive result, winning 3-0 win away at newly-promoted Hullbridge Sports.

There's a big North-East Essex derby at Scraley Road, as HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS take on COGGESHALL TOWN, while MALDON & TIPTREE travel to Brentwood Town, who kicked off their season with a 4-1 defeat at Grays Athletic.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, BRANTHAM ATHLETIC will look to bounce back from Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to league leaders Norwich United when they play host to fellow Suffolk side WHITTON UNITED, who have so far lost all three matches.

HADLEIGH UNITED, who are also pointless after four games, are on the road at FC CLACTON, who lost 1-0 at Wroxham last weekend.

STOWMARKET TOWN, who were not in action over the weekend, will be hoping to make it three league wins on the bounce at the expense of visiting NEWMARKET TOWN, while KIRKLEY & PAKFIELD are at Wroxham.

In the same division on Wednesday evening, second-placed WOODBRIDGE TOWN entertain WALSHAM LE WILLOWS, and LONG MELFORD, 2-1 winners at Ely City last Friday, play host to STANWAY ROVERS.