‘The game was a poor advert for the league’ – AFC Sudbury boss Morsley after defeat at Heybridge

Sudbury winger Freddie King has his arms aloft behind Heybridge right-back Reece Morgan. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

AFC Sudbury boss, Mark Morsley, believes that neither his side nor Saturday’s conquerors Heybridge Swifts are good enough to secure promotion from Bostik North this season.

Heybridge Swifts' management team, assistant Karl Duguid, left, and boss Julian Dicks on the sidelines during Saturday's win over AFC Sudbury. Picture: CARL MARSTON Heybridge Swifts' management team, assistant Karl Duguid, left, and boss Julian Dicks on the sidelines during Saturday's win over AFC Sudbury. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Goals from Luke Wilson and Kreshnic Krasniqi sealed a 2-0 win for the Swifts, who are now third in the league, but Morsley insists that his young team are “on the right track.”

Morsley said: “In my humble opinion, I thought the game was a poor advert for the league – I thought it lacked any real quality.

“We were disappointing in the first half, apart from four or five players, although we had to make a number of changes today, and that had an impact. We lost Billy Holland, because his wife has just had a baby, and his absence was a shame because he is a big player for us in the No. 4 role.

“There were one or two (team selection) decisions made by me, which I rectified in the second half. I brought on our two young full-backs (Liam Bennett and Ross Crane), who are both 16, and I thought we dominated the second half, until they got a deflected goal.

“But they are never going to go up, and I’ve already said that we are not good enough.

“We will be good enough when we can come to places like this and play like we did in the second half, but also make five or six chances and make their keeper pull off saves. He (Chris Haig) has not had a real save to make, just a couple of crosses.

“So it was frustrating.

“The plus points from my point of view are that clearly we had an inexperienced team against an experienced team assembled, who were spending the whole of the second half wasting their time. That tells me they are actually respecting what we have got out there, and that they are concerned about us.

“So we are on the right track.

“But we didn’t deserve to get anything out of this game, as simple as that, although I was expecting a bit more from Heybridge. Maybe they just had a bad day,” added Morsley.

Heybridge boss Julian Dicks said: “It was an important game for us. We wanted a reaction from last week’s defeat (at Soham) and they certainly gave me that. They worked incredibly hard, after being put under pressure by a good young side.”