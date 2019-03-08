E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'This could kick-start our season' - AFC Sudbury skipper Whight

PUBLISHED: 07:57 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 12 November 2019

Joe Whight, in action during AFC Sudbury's 4-1 win at Worthing on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Joe Whight, in action during AFC Sudbury's 4-1 win at Worthing on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Joe Whight is not exactly getting on in years, but he is surrounded by young guns in an ambitious AFC Sudbury squad, relishing his role as skipper.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) keeps his eye on the ball during the FA Trophy second round tie at Worthing, in West Sussex. Picture: CARL MARSTONAFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) keeps his eye on the ball during the FA Trophy second round tie at Worthing, in West Sussex. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Defender Whight, a product of Ipswich Town's Academy, led Sudbury to an eye-catching 4-1 win at higher-level hosts Worthing in the second round of the FA Trophy on a rain-soaked Saturday.

Their reward is a third round tie at either Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian.

Whight, who does not turn 26 until January, is loving the chance to inspire his younger team-mates, many of whom have graduated from the Club's Academy.

"I love skippering this young team. As well as playing, I'm here to be responsible for these lads, and lead them," explained Whight.

"I enjoy helping them, whenever I can and wherever I can - they are all good players with a good attitude for the game, so it's not a big job for myself."

You may also want to watch:

With the exception of striker Sean Marks, 33, and centre-half Adam Bailey-Dennis, 29, manager Mark Morsley has assembled a squad packed with teenagers, plus youngsters in their early 20s.

Ex-Bury Town and Needham Market left-back Whight, one of the older heads, was not surprised with the way AFC Sudbury brushed aside Step Three Worthing, who had been unbeaten in their previous seven.

"I'm not surprised with how well we played; we are capable of that," confirmed Whight.

"We weren't ourselves during our tough start to the season, but now the main job is to keep pushing on, helped by this good run in the Trophy.

"Saturday was up there with our best performances of the season - to come here and beat a side who were flying, in the league above us (Isthmian Premier) at a nice ground and with good fans.

"The weather conditions were terrible, but we've played in conditions like that a few times now and come out on top, so we must like it. We all stuck together and we all did our job.

"Perhaps we caught them by surprise? We were certainly the better team. All four of our goals were well worked. The four lads up front have worked well together, and goals are coming from everywhere.

"This could kick-start our season. We've had some good results in our last three games, and we've had a few changes at the club (Danny Laws and Dave Cabbon moving up to the first team). Everything seems to be good," added Whight, who was released by Ipswich in 2013.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Bowling green’s listing as ‘community asset’ could block housing plans

Residents of Melton Park have united in oppposition to plans for housing on the former green Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Warning of possible delays as road is closed for gas repair works

Cadent are carrying out the work “in the carriageway” at Wilde Street on the junction with Gas Works Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 2)

Poundland on Tavern Street in Ipswich 10 years ago and now Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists