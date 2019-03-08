'This could kick-start our season' - AFC Sudbury skipper Whight

Joe Whight, in action during AFC Sudbury's 4-1 win at Worthing on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Joe Whight is not exactly getting on in years, but he is surrounded by young guns in an ambitious AFC Sudbury squad, relishing his role as skipper.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) keeps his eye on the ball during the FA Trophy second round tie at Worthing, in West Sussex. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight (blue) keeps his eye on the ball during the FA Trophy second round tie at Worthing, in West Sussex. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Defender Whight, a product of Ipswich Town's Academy, led Sudbury to an eye-catching 4-1 win at higher-level hosts Worthing in the second round of the FA Trophy on a rain-soaked Saturday.

Their reward is a third round tie at either Blackfield & Langley or Kingstonian.

Whight, who does not turn 26 until January, is loving the chance to inspire his younger team-mates, many of whom have graduated from the Club's Academy.

"I love skippering this young team. As well as playing, I'm here to be responsible for these lads, and lead them," explained Whight.

"I enjoy helping them, whenever I can and wherever I can - they are all good players with a good attitude for the game, so it's not a big job for myself."

With the exception of striker Sean Marks, 33, and centre-half Adam Bailey-Dennis, 29, manager Mark Morsley has assembled a squad packed with teenagers, plus youngsters in their early 20s.

Ex-Bury Town and Needham Market left-back Whight, one of the older heads, was not surprised with the way AFC Sudbury brushed aside Step Three Worthing, who had been unbeaten in their previous seven.

"I'm not surprised with how well we played; we are capable of that," confirmed Whight.

"We weren't ourselves during our tough start to the season, but now the main job is to keep pushing on, helped by this good run in the Trophy.

"Saturday was up there with our best performances of the season - to come here and beat a side who were flying, in the league above us (Isthmian Premier) at a nice ground and with good fans.

"The weather conditions were terrible, but we've played in conditions like that a few times now and come out on top, so we must like it. We all stuck together and we all did our job.

"Perhaps we caught them by surprise? We were certainly the better team. All four of our goals were well worked. The four lads up front have worked well together, and goals are coming from everywhere.

"This could kick-start our season. We've had some good results in our last three games, and we've had a few changes at the club (Danny Laws and Dave Cabbon moving up to the first team). Everything seems to be good," added Whight, who was released by Ipswich in 2013.