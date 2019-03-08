AFC Sudbury squander chances galore as visiting Seasiders claim derby win

Felixstowe's Isaac Skubich prepares to cross the ball, with team-mate Henry Barley in support, against AFC Sudbury.

AFC Sudbury 0 Felixstowe & Walton United 1

Felixstowe centre-half Daniel Davis recovers from a knock, on the floor, with keeper Jack Spurling looking on.

Felixstowe & Walton United claimed victory in the Suffolk derby tonight, thanks to Armani Schaar's 62nd minute winner at AFC Sudbury.

The Seasiders bounced back from an opening day 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Great Wakering Rovers, to secure their first league points of the season as Schaar diverted home a low cross by Jordan Matthews.

It was a frustrating night for AFC Sudbury, who had also been beaten on the opening day, at Coggeshall Town. They certainly did enough to have earned a point tonight, only to let themselves down in front of goal.

Although the first half was goalless, there were numerous chances for both sides. Both keepers were busy, although too often the final shot was aimed straight at them.

AFC Sudbury's Joe Whight curls this free-kick narrowly wide of target, as the hosts threaten against Felixstowe & Walton. The keeper is Jack Spurling.

Sudbury had the better chances, but they were indebted to their keeper Paul Walker for a fine save in the 14th minute. Walker superbly turned away a header by Miles Powell from close in.

Otherwise, the hosts forced the pace. Freddie King powered behind the Seasiders' back-line and crashed in a fierce shot that was parried by Jack Spurling on 16 minutes. Spurling also blocked at the feet of Tom Dettmar.

Mark Morsley's side almost broke the deadlock from a set piece, on the half-hour mark. Daniel Davis fouled Sean Marks, 20 yards from goal, and the ensuing free-kick by Joe Whight swerved a foot wide of the post.

Whight was then denied by a finger-tip save from Spurling, on 32 minutes. The Seasiders keeper arched back to divert Whight's 25-yarder over the bar.

Into the second half and Ben Hunter headed wide from close-in, but it was the Seasiders who took the lead, just after the hour mark, Schaar diverting home Matthews' low cross from six yards out.

Sudbury searched for an equaliser and Spurling only just managed to keep out a swirling cross-cum-shot by Liam Bennett, in front of his far upright.

Spurling protected the lead with a marvellous save to thwart Harris in the 85th minute, tipping the ball over his bar from a thunderous long-range effort.

Substitute Tom Maycock and Marks both peppered the target in stoppage time, but it was a night of near misses for Sudbury.

Squads

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, L Bennett, Critchley (sub Maycock, 71), Altintop, Bailey-Dennis, Whight, Hunter, Dettmar, Marks, Harris, King (sub Mundawarara, 65).

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON: Spurling, C Bennett, Barley (sub Hanson, 89), Kerridge, Ainsley, Davis, Skubich (sub Bloomfield, 75), Powell, Debenham, Matthews, Schaar.

Attendance: 262