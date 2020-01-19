AFC Sudbury squander early chances in defeat at Soham

Soham's Camerson Watson (green No. 3) fires home the only goal of the game in the 1-0 defeat of AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Soham Town Rangers 1 AFC Sudbury 0

Soham's Ally Conway and AFC Sudbury's Kyle Cassell contest possession. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Soham's Ally Conway and AFC Sudbury's Kyle Cassell contest possession. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Soham Town Rangers completed the double over visiting AFC Sudbury in front of 187 spectators to finally end a slump, having previously won only one match since their success in October when they inflicted a 4-2 defeat on Mark Morsley's young team.

With both sides at the wrong end of the table, this has eased the Cambridgeshire side's plight, having now leapfrogged The Yellows. As for the visitors, they fortunately have sufficient games in hand to keep themselves clear of any relegation fears.

A goal in the 49th minute was enough to take the points in a rather disappointing and scrappy match where Sudbury will regret the first-half chances that should have seen them clear at the break, given their domination.

However, having grabbed the vital goal the hosts gained much more confidence in the second half, rarely looking in danger as they generally controlled the game well marshalled by the defence of Lee Chaffly, Ally Conway and Lloyd Groves.

A loose ball bobbles around in Soham's penalty area, one of several missed chances for AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER A loose ball bobbles around in Soham's penalty area, one of several missed chances for AFC Sudbury. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Sudbury, seeking to redeem themselves from the home defeat a week ago against Tilbury, initially looked more than capable of succeeding and frankly might well have hit the net three times in the opening five minutes.

Indeed, the home goal was under siege and keeper Josh Pope, Soham's captain, did well to keep his goal intact. Sudbury did breach their defence once to find the net, but the goal was overruled for an offside decision.

The visitors were well served by defender Adam Bailey-Dennis, who was continually prompting with high balls to the Rangers penalty area, although the combative home defenders nullified potential threats.

Nevertheless, Callum Harrison went close with a free kick and Pope did well to deny a decent effort from Tom Maycock, while at the other end a cross picked out Groves, whose header was pushed clear by keeper Paul Walker.

Rangers made progress in attacking areas immediately after the restart and scored following a corner when the defence failed to clear and Cameron Watson fired home the loose ball, to the delight of the home fans.

Sudbury showed little sign of equalising in the heavy conditions, which were not conducive to their brand of football, and might have fallen further behind before the final whistle in a disappointing second-half display that lacked creativity.