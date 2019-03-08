AFC Sudbury suffer FA Cup replay defeat despite scoring after 51 seconds

AFC Sudbury 2 Deeping Rangers 3

AFC Sudbury threaten from a first-half corner during the FA Cup first qualifying round replay against Deeping Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury threaten from a first-half corner during the FA Cup first qualifying round replay against Deeping Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

AFC Sudbury bowed out of the FA Cup, despite taking the lead inside the first minute of tonight's first qualifying round replay, against Deeping Rangers.

The two sides had drawn 2-2 in Lincolnshire on Saturday, with the winners set for an away tie at Hendon.

Marks scored a brace of goals, but striker Jordan McLeod replied with a brace of his own, to add to Sam Murphy's equaliser, as Mark Morsley's men suffered a home defeat in front of a crowd of 174.

Sudbury took just 51 seconds to break the deadlock, Marks sliding home into an empty net from point blank range.

AFC Sudbury players (yellow) prepare to attack from another corner routine, although Deeping Rangers scored on the break from this set piece to go 2-1 up. Picture: CARL MARSTON AFC Sudbury players (yellow) prepare to attack from another corner routine, although Deeping Rangers scored on the break from this set piece to go 2-1 up. Picture: CARL MARSTON

However, Rangers were level by the fourth minute. A corner delivered by Dan Banister was met at the near post by defender Sam Murphy, whose deft header flashed high across goal and in at the far corner.

In fact, this equaliser was sandwiched by two excellent saves from home keeper Paul Walker, proving that the Lincolnshire club hand not taken long to settle on the 3G surface.

It continued to be a first half of many chances, with plenty of end-to-end football.

Billy Holland headed narrowly wide from Ben Hunter's corner on 14 minutes, while at the other end MacLeod failed to hit the target with just Walker to beat in the 21st minute.

But MacLeod made amends, just two minutes later, as AFC Sudbury were caught out by a quick breakaway, following their own sustained pressure, MacLeod showing good pace before firing in an angled drive into the bottom corner.

The hosts peppered the target before the break. Harry Critchley had a shot tipped over the bar by keeper Lewis Elsom, who also palmed away Hunter's shot on the half-hour mark.

Elsom was also in the right place to keep out Liam Bennett's 40th minute effort, following Holland's fine cross-field pass.

Rangers struck the bar inside the first minute of the second half, Dan Jarvis' rising shot hitting the underside of the bar, but AFC Sudbury were level in the 52nd minute when Marks ran beyond the opposition defence to slot calmly past Elsom.

However, MacLeod buried his second and Rangers' third goal in the 63rd minute for the winner.

Squads

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, Bennett, Critchley (sub E Girling, 81), Altintop, Grimwood, Whight (sub Maycock, 69), Holland, Hunter, Marks, King (sub Mayhew, 79), Dettmar. Unused subs: Hammett, O'Malley, S Girling, Wright.

DEEPING RANGERS: Elsom, Flack, Anderson, Burton-Jones, Hunnings, Murphy, Banister, Jarvis (sub Carter, 87), Mooney, MacLeod (sub Davies, 86), Coulson. Unused subs: Adams, Green, Marsden, Bircham.

Attendance: 174