AFC Sudbury are on a roll and targeting a fourth win on the spin

Action from AFC Sudbury's 2-1 win over Heybridge last weekend as Joe Grimwood rises above Alexander Teniola to head clear. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Paul Voller

AFC Sudbury are up to eighth in the table, following their 2-1 win at bottom club Romford on Wednesday evening, stretching their unbeaten run to four matches, with 10 points gathered from a possible 12.

Tomorrow, the Suffolk side are hoping to extend that successful sequence away at Witham Town, on their return to a grass surface.

AFC Sudbury have won three on the bounce, all on 3G pitches with 2-1 wins away at Grays Athletic and Romford, both played on the artificial pitch at Aveley FC's Parkside, sandwiching last weekend's 2-1 home win over second-placed Heybridge Swifts.

"We have done what we have done for the last three years, which is go on good runs, and on poor runs, which is what happens when you are developing young players," explained manager Mark Morsley.

"Performances have been very good, in the last four games. We have been solid, as a young team, and our open-play in terms of keeping the ball has been excellent.

"Away at Romford, we were up against all sorts of experienced players signed from professional clubs, who tried to exploit the youthfulness in our team.

"But probably of all the teams in our region, when we keep possession, we can play as well as anyone. To that end, we could have been 4-0 up at half-time against Romford, "added Morsley.

A terrific angled strike by Liam Bennett put Sudbury 1-0 up on Wednesday night, with midfielder Ben Hunter netting the second early in the second period with a well-timed header. Romford netted an injury-time consolation.

"After a few games on 3G pitches, it's back to grass this weekend," continued Morsley, with reference to the trip to Witham's Spa Road. "We will be trying to keep our good run going."

Experienced centre-half Adam Bailey-Dennis was on the bench at Romford, on his comeback from injury, and so might feature tomorrow, while striker Reece Harris had 20 minutes of action as a substitute following injury.

Youngster Freddie King is also back at the club following a short trial with Barnsley.

However, Tom Dettmar will probably be out for the season with ruptured ankle ligaments, and striker Sean Marks is also out long-term with a knee injury.